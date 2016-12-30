This Facebook photo of two elephants being taken away from each other is heartbreaking

Just like humans, animals too yearn for love and harmony. (Source: Sowmya Vidyadharan/Facebook) Just like humans, animals too yearn for love and harmony. (Source: Sowmya Vidyadharan/Facebook)

While we wake up to bloodshed, terrorist attacks and mass killings around us every day, somehow it skips to the back of our minds that animals are also subjected to cruelty at the hands of man. A Facebook user Sowmya Vidyadhar uploaded a picture of two elephants, caressing each other with their trunks, as they are taken away in two different trucks. The age old adage that a picture speaks a thousand words stands true here. She uploaded the photo on Facebook with the caption : “A picture taken somewhere on the Indian highway.

Two elephants reach out in a brief moment of love and bonding before being taken away from each other for a lifetime of serving man.

How this image breaks my heart!

#love”

ALSO READ | Kerala woman gets man to pay Rs 25,000 to charity home after online harassment

Vidyadhar, a freelance writer from Bangalore took the picture somewhere on the Indian Highway, and her post was meant to highlight the agony and pain that the animals are subjected to, when they are trafficked, and then slaughtered for their precious skins and other body parts. The photo seems like it has been taken from a newspaper and reflects the cruelty meted out to animals only so as to meet the greed of man.

Her Facebook post received a huge response from like-minded people who raised their voices against the trafficking of and cruelty towards animals.

This is the Facebook post.

Sample some of the reactions the post generated, here.

Just like we yearn for love and harmonious co-existence with fellow humans, animals too, do not like their natural habitat and ways of life being disrupted. And this heartbreaking picture reflects exactly how we would have felt, had we been separated from our loved ones, against our will.

See what else is going viral, here

Your comments on animal cruelty and trafficking? Let us know in the comments section below.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd