Twitterati explode with jokes and memes as Anil Kumble quits as coach for Indian cricket team

For quite some time there have been rumours of a possible fall out between Indian skipper Virat Kohli and coach Anil Kumble doing the rounds. While Kohli had long denied any such rift between them, after India’s shocking loss in the Champions Trophy finals, the legendary bowler stepped down as the Indian coach, citing differences with the skipper. Kumble tweeted out a statement on his decision to not continue as coach on June 20, which has created a lot of buzz both online and offline. Notwithstanding the brick-bats Kohli is being subjected to from senior officials, there are also some hilarious memes and jokes doing the rounds.

People who work for the same team but hate each other. pic.twitter.com/RXdknmLGg6 — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) June 20, 2017

Not surprised with Kumble’s exit, always knew who was Kohli ‘s first choice for team coach. pic.twitter.com/hXAEetffGA — Rofl Gandhi (@RoflGandhi_) June 20, 2017

“Kaun he yeh? Jisne dubara mudke mujhe nahi dekha?” pic.twitter.com/qIVcFmQu4d — Sense of tumor (@dashhtweets) May 9, 2017

Virat Kohli after Anil Kumble steps down: pic.twitter.com/uIpb1JFVA2 — Jaideep Vaidya (@jaideepjourno) June 20, 2017

Kohli: Sir team meeting mein pitch pe discuss kar lete hain.

Sehwag: Wo sab ho jaayega. Pahele batao aj birthday kiska hai… — cricBC (@cricBC) June 20, 2017

“Anil Kumble steps down as Indian cricket team’s head coach”@virendersehwag : Kisine mujhe yaad kiya lagta h! pic.twitter.com/o1ocC5A0hw — Sagnik Misra (@Sangy_Sagnik) June 20, 2017

VK: Everyone is blaming me for #Kumble resignation…Do you mind if I share the credit once again??😉😎

Dhoni: As if I care😏 pic.twitter.com/KAkGrGFcHh — KAJALaneNENU (@BanarasiBasanti) June 20, 2017

Q: Which is aasan is responsible for rift between Anil Kumble and Team India players? A: अनुशासन #InternationalYogaDay #KumbleResigns — Nagabhushan (@nagabhushanb) June 21, 2017

Sending out a strongly-worded message, Kumble wrote, “Professionalism, discipline, commitment, honesty, complementary skills and diverse views are the key traits I bring to the table. These need to be valued for the partnership to be effective. I see the Coach’s role akin to ‘holding a mirror’ to drive self-improvement in the team’s interest. In light of these ‘reservations’, I believe it is best I hand over this responsibility to whomever the CAC and BCCI deem fit.” He also thanked CAC, BCCI, CoA and others for providing him with the “absolute privilege to have served as Head Coach for the last one year”.

“I also wish to thank the innumerable followers of Indian cricket for their continued support. I will remain a well-wisher of the great cricketing tradition of my country forever.” the bowler concluded.

