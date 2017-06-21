Latest News

Twitterati explode with jokes and memes as Anil Kumble quits as coach for Indian cricket team

After news of Anil Kumble quitting as the coach began circulating, social media has been anything but calm.

You cannot keep Sehwag away from the discussion. (Source: Twitter)
For quite some time there have been rumours of a possible fall out between Indian skipper Virat Kohli and coach Anil Kumble doing the rounds. While Kohli had long denied any such rift between them, after India’s shocking loss in the Champions Trophy finals, the legendary bowler stepped down as the Indian coach, citing differences with the skipper. Kumble tweeted out a statement on his decision to not continue as coach on June 20, which has created a lot of buzz both online and offline. Notwithstanding the brick-bats Kohli is being subjected to from senior officials, there are also some hilarious memes and jokes doing the rounds.

Here are some of them.

Well we did not see this coming. Did you?

Well, Kohli clearly will not have it easy any time soon.

This can happen. You know that too.

This is hilarious!

Sending out a strongly-worded message, Kumble wrote, “Professionalism, discipline, commitment, honesty, complementary skills and diverse views are the key traits I bring to the table. These need to be valued for the partnership to be effective. I see the Coach’s role akin to ‘holding a mirror’ to drive self-improvement in the team’s interest. In light of these ‘reservations’, I believe it is best I hand over this responsibility to whomever the CAC and BCCI deem fit.” He also thanked CAC, BCCI, CoA and others for providing him with the “absolute privilege to have served as Head Coach for the last one year”.

“I also wish to thank the innumerable followers of Indian cricket for their continued support. I will remain a well-wisher of the great cricketing tradition of my country forever.” the bowler concluded.

