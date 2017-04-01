Trending News

‘Anchors do not wear trousers’: News anchor busts this myth cheekily on his last news bulletin

After thanking the viewers for being kind and supportive to him all this while, Palijor brings the house down when he goes to bust a myth about anchors.

karma palijor video, viral video, twitter video, palijor video, anchor wear pants, anchor wear trousers, myth about anchors, indian express, indian express news All the confusions have been laid to rest with that, we reckon! (Source: News18/Twitter)

Humour isn’t normally what crosses your mind on the last day of a long-run association with an organisation. But, taking a break from the conventions, popular CNN News 18 anchor Karma Palijor decided to go playful while anchoring for the last time for the television channel.

After thanking the viewers for being kind and supportive to him all this while, Palijor brings the house down when he goes to bust a myth about anchors. The award-winning anchor tells that a video that has gone viral in the UK has popularised a ‘misconception’ that anchors don’t wear pants while presenting news in the studio. Palijor then gets up from his seat and cheekily adds, “Yes, most of us do wear trousers, if you see me right now.”

And while dropping a mic would have been a fitting gesture while signing off, Palijor remarks, “I wish I had a mic to drop right now, but I don’t and other things are extremely expensive to drop.” But the anchor prefers a quirky way to end his last bulletin and says, “So, this is Karma Paljor signing off, with his trousers on.”

The Twitter users found what Palijor did quite amusing. While the anchor was always looked up to by many for his reporting, the fact that he bid goodbye in an offbeat manner seems to have intrigued the netizens.

Here are a few ways the people reacted to Palijor’s last bulletin.

