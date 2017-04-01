‘Anchors do not wear trousers’: News anchor busts this myth cheekily on his last news bulletin

All the confusions have been laid to rest with that, we reckon! (Source: News18/Twitter) All the confusions have been laid to rest with that, we reckon! (Source: News18/Twitter)

Humour isn’t normally what crosses your mind on the last day of a long-run association with an organisation. But, taking a break from the conventions, popular CNN News 18 anchor Karma Palijor decided to go playful while anchoring for the last time for the television channel.

ALSO READ | ‘Aap haar mat maniye’ — Sushma Swaraj’s patient replies to three women are winning Twitter

After thanking the viewers for being kind and supportive to him all this while, Palijor brings the house down when he goes to bust a myth about anchors. The award-winning anchor tells that a video that has gone viral in the UK has popularised a ‘misconception’ that anchors don’t wear pants while presenting news in the studio. Palijor then gets up from his seat and cheekily adds, “Yes, most of us do wear trousers, if you see me right now.”

ALSO READ | As Regal Cinema brings curtains down after 85 years, Twitterati turn nostalgic

And while dropping a mic would have been a fitting gesture while signing off, Palijor remarks, “I wish I had a mic to drop right now, but I don’t and other things are extremely expensive to drop.” But the anchor prefers a quirky way to end his last bulletin and says, “So, this is Karma Paljor signing off, with his trousers on.”

The Twitter users found what Palijor did quite amusing. While the anchor was always looked up to by many for his reporting, the fact that he bid goodbye in an offbeat manner seems to have intrigued the netizens.

Here are a few ways the people reacted to Palijor’s last bulletin.

@CNNnews18 @Karma_Paljor Well done @Karma_Paljor you are that rare breed of soft spoken anchors. Best wishes. — Vipin Belwal (@vbelwal) March 31, 2017

@CNNnews18 @Karma_Paljor 😂😂Will miss you Karma!! And what a way to end the bulletin. All the best for your new journey 😀 — Meenakshi S Nair (@meenaxis) April 1, 2017

@CNNnews18 @Karma_Paljor Hahahhahahahahah…Doesn't matter they wear or not..They try pulling down others..😜😜 you a gr8 anchor Sir..Will b missd greatly.All the best — Nupuranshu (@nupuranshushar1) March 31, 2017

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd