Anand Mahindra’s response to man who asked him to buy a car deserves a standing ovation

Anand Mahindra’s response is winning the Internet. Anand Mahindra’s response is winning the Internet.

Who knew the executive chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra, has such a brilliant sense of humour. Recently, he tweeted picture of a Pininfarina Maserati Birdcage (2006) and wrote that that is one cage he doesn’t mind being imprisoned in. Well, not everyone is aware that the Mahindra Group had acquired Italian car design firm Pininfarina in December, 2015. Someone who probably had no clue about the takeover tweeted why doesn’t Mahindra buy the car if he liked it so much. The business tycoon had a perfect response for user Siddhant Khanna.

“We bought the company instead…(Pininfarina)” he tweeted with a smiley.

Mahindra’s tweet has gone viral on social media with a couple of hundred retweets and likes. People loved his response and can’t stop praising is. “Take a bow sir. One of the finest response I read on twitter till date,” wrote a user. “What an epic ‘mic drop’ moment, sir,” wrote another. Someone even came up with a brilliant meme.

As part of the agreement, Tech Mahindra and Mahindra&Mahindra (M&M) purchased 76.06 per cent of Pininfarina shares from the current controlling shareholder Pincar S.r.l. at a price of euro 1.1 per share. This investment by Mahindra was reportedly done through a joint venture company, whose ownership was held 60 per cent by Tech Mahindra and 40 per cent by M&M.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd