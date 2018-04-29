Anand Mahindra finally located the ‘shoe doctor’ and what followed will warm your heart

Anand Mahindra is setting one example, one tweet at a time. (Source: Anand Mahindra/Twitter) Anand Mahindra is setting one example, one tweet at a time. (Source: Anand Mahindra/Twitter)

Anand Mahindra, who is fairly active on social media had recently shared a picture of someone who he thought could teach marketing to students of management. The chairman of the Mahindra group had tweeted about a man sitting in front of a billboard that offered to cure ‘hurt shoes’. What stood out was the way he described himself. He called his establishment ‘Dr Nasseeram’s hospital’ where shoes were treated.

After sharing the picture, he had asked people on social media to provide him with some information regarding the man. “If anyone can find him and he’s still doing this work I’d like to make a small investment in his ‘startup’,” he had tweeted on April 17. And now he has taken to social media again to share the news that he did find the man.

On April 28, he tweeted about how his team in Haryana got in touch with the person concerned and the meeting that transpired. “Recall my tweet about Narseeji,the cobbler? Our team in Harayana met him&asked how we could help.A simple&humble man.Instead of asking for money,he said he needed a good workspace. I asked our Design Studio team from Mumbai to design a kiosk that was functional&yet aesthetic,” he wrote and then added, “They flew down to meet him&produced these ideas. We would be delighted to get your inputs on the analysis & approaches & which you prefer. We want to design something that enhances the pavement aesthetic & hopefully create a template for roadside vendors.”

Read his tweets here.

Recall my tweet about Narseeji,the cobbler?Our team in Harayana met him&asked how we could help.A simple&humble man.Instead of asking for money,he said he needed a good workspace. I asked our Design Studio team from Mumbai to design a kiosk that was functional&yet aesthetic.(1/2) pic.twitter.com/Oefr69yAy1 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 28, 2018

They flew down to meet him&produced these ideas. We would be delighted to get your inputs on the analysis & approaches & which you prefer. We want to design something that enhances the pavement aesthetic & hopefully create a template for roadside vendors..(2/2) pic.twitter.com/bNRB9bkJOi — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 28, 2018

This is what he had tweeted earlier.

This man should be teaching marketing at the Indian Institute of Management… pic.twitter.com/N70F0ZAnLP — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 17, 2018

Got it on whatsapp. No clue who or where he is or how old this pic is. If anyone can find him and he’s still doing this work I’d like to make a small investment in his ‘startup’. http://t.co/A8kdJTvAN1 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 17, 2018

And much like last time, people on social media are very impressed with his gesture and are full of praise.

wow it can really happend. i have seen this in reel life only not in realy life. @anandmahindra you are just fabulouse. proud of you. give him safe, nice, legal place to work. — @Nitin (@nchivilkar) April 28, 2018

More Power to Business Men like yourself Mr. Mahindra. We hope you shall continue to take steps and set examples for those with wealth how best to give back to the society that gave them so much. 🙏 Making India a Better place, one day at a time. — Shraddha aur Sabburi (@PeppiWomaniYo) April 28, 2018

Sir…. brilliant … I follow every tweet of yours and biggest lesson learnt is humility is the first step to achieve any greatness… keep inspiring — vijay sundararajan (@vijaysundarts) April 28, 2018

Great Sir,my salute to u 🙏.One can’t change d life of all,but can better d life of few. — shankar (@sbb1961) April 29, 2018

What do you think of his gesture?

