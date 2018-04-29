Follow Us:
Sunday, April 29, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology

From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
Latest News

Anand Mahindra finally located the ‘shoe doctor’ and what followed will warm your heart

On April 17, Anand Mahindra had posted a picture of a man sitting in front of a billboard that offered to cure ‘hurt shoes’. What stood out was the way he described himself. He called his establishment ‘Dr Nasseeram’s hospital’. After asking people to help him locate the 'doctor' it seems that he has finally found him.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: April 29, 2018 6:07:31 pm
anand mahindra, anand mahindra Twitter, anand mahindra tweets, anand mahindra latest tweets, Viral photos, Viral stories, Viral stories on the Internet, Trending on Twitter, Indian Express, Indian Express News Anand Mahindra is setting one example, one tweet at a time. (Source: Anand Mahindra/Twitter)
Related News

Anand Mahindra, who is fairly active on social media had recently shared a picture of someone who he thought could teach marketing to students of management. The chairman of the Mahindra group had tweeted about a man sitting in front of a billboard that offered to cure ‘hurt shoes’. What stood out was the way he described himself. He called his establishment ‘Dr Nasseeram’s hospital’ where shoes were treated.

After sharing the picture, he had asked people on social media to provide him with some information regarding the man. “If anyone can find him and he’s still doing this work I’d like to make a small investment in his ‘startup’,” he had tweeted on April 17. And now he has taken to social media again to share the news that he did find the man.

ALSO READ | Anand Mahindra has found somebody to teach marketing at IIMs and Twitterati cannot agree more

On April 28, he tweeted about how his team in Haryana got in touch with the person concerned and the meeting that transpired. “Recall my tweet about Narseeji,the cobbler? Our team in Harayana met him&asked how we could help.A simple&humble man.Instead of asking for money,he said he needed a good workspace. I asked our Design Studio team from Mumbai to design a kiosk that was functional&yet aesthetic,” he wrote and then added, “They flew down to meet him&produced these ideas. We would be delighted to get your inputs on the analysis & approaches & which you prefer. We want to design something that enhances the pavement aesthetic & hopefully create a template for roadside vendors.”

Read his tweets here.

This is what he had tweeted earlier.

And much like last time, people on social media are very impressed with his gesture and are full of praise.

What do you think of his gesture? Tell us in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Most Read
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Advertisement
Buzzing Now