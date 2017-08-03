Anand Mahindra tweets out Bengaluru artist’s ‘pothole art’ to spread important message

Anand Mahindra, the Chairman of the Mahindra group, took to social media to highlight the problem by sharing an artiste’s works of street art on potholes. (Source: File Photo) Anand Mahindra, the Chairman of the Mahindra group, took to social media to highlight the problem by sharing an artiste’s works of street art on potholes. (Source: File Photo)

With Indians facing a tough time on city streets due to heavy rainfall and ever increasing number of potholes, many have come to the fore to address the problem in a creative way. While RJ Malishka Mendonsa parodied a popular Marathi song to grab the BMC’s attention, previously many artists have taken to the streets and created art out of potholes (remember the crocodile who appeared on a busy street in Bengaluru?). Now Anand Mahindra, the Chairman of the Mahindra group, has taken to social media to highlight the problem by sharing an artist’s works on potholes.

On August 1, Mahindra, who is also an active social media personality, tweeted: “Yesterday I tweeted how Ukrainians dealt with potholes. Here’s how we creative Indians turn our liabilities into–literally–‘street art!'” The pictures that Mahindra shared were that of the crocodile art that became viral in 2015. Expressing his frustration over the indifferent approach of Bengaluru’s civic authorities, visual artist Baadal Nanjundaswamy had planted the life-sized crocodile in the 12ft-long pot hole in north Bengaluru’s Sulthanpalya Main Road.

Yesterday I tweeted how Ukrainians dealt with potholes. Here’s how we creative Indians turn our liabilities into–literally–‘street art!’ pic.twitter.com/Luz2N7l3hz — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 1, 2017

Twitter users helped Mahindra to get in touch with the artist on the micro-blogging site, after he expressed a desire to support Nanjundaswamy’s works through his foundation. “Can someone put me in touch with him? Perhaps we can support his creativity through our foundation,” he tweeted, following which the artist got in touch with him.

Your work is exciting, @baadalvirus Thank you for your contact details. I will be in touch… http://t.co/ZtanfFUnKE — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 1, 2017

“Sir, thank u very much for recognizing my artworks. I deeply appreciate your encouragement & kind words. My id is baadalvirus@gmail.com,” Nanjunduswamy responded to him, to which the industry honcho’s reply was “Your work is exciting, @baadalvirus Thank you for your contact details. I will be in touch.”

