Anand Mahindra will NEVER COMPLAIN about a job being hard; here’s why

You may have heard the popular saying by Helen Keller: “I cried because I had no shoes until I met a man who had no feet”. It is only but true that our problems take centre stage in our lives and at some point we end up forgetting to empathise. Anand Mahindra, the chairman of Mahindra Group, however, shared a moving video that could probably change how you now perceive your problems. He claims, it definitely changed his.

The video shows a little boy with stumps instead of hands or legs climbing a ride in an amusement park without anyone’s help, as his mother eggs him on to continue all by himslef. “At first I couldn’t bear to look & then I was left feeling uplifted. I don’t think I will ever complain again about any job being too hard..,” Mahindra wrote, sharing the beautiful video.

At first I couldn’t bear to look & then I was left feeling uplifted. I don’t think I will ever complain again about any job being too hard.. pic.twitter.com/06mzMAxxjp — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 11, 2017

The mother, who is shooting the video, constantly encourages the brave little boy, egging him on to climb the steps, one at a time and relying only on himself. The child, on his part, cheerfully does so, while his sister continues to play on the same ride. When the mother asks him if he needs some help, he confidently refuses and continues to climb, on his own.

This is not the first time that Mahindra has shared something that sends a bigger, positive message on the Internet. Some time ago, when people in the country saw an increasing number of deaths due to badly constructed roads and potholes, Mahindra condoned the work of a Bengaluru artist who planted a life-sized crocodile on a pothole to draw officials’ attention.

