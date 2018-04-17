Anand Mahindra has found somebody to teach marketing at IIMs and Twitterati cannot agree more

Who said one can’t add a bit of spice to their work by peppering it with liberal doses of creative thinking and witty advertising? (Source: Anand Mahindra/Twitter) Who said one can’t add a bit of spice to their work by peppering it with liberal doses of creative thinking and witty advertising? (Source: Anand Mahindra/Twitter)

It seems Anand Mahindra has found somebody who can teach marketing to students of management and honestly, we just cannot agree more. The chairman of the Mahindra group and avid social media personality, took to his Twitter handle, to post a picture of a man sitting in front of a billboard that offers to cure ‘hurt shoes’. What is probably his attempt to break through the monotonous nature of his daily job of mending shoes, the man calls his establishment ‘Dr Nasseeram’s hospital’. The billboard further shows consultation timings, OPD/lunch hours painted on it and that all types of shoes are ‘treated’ here using a German technique. Amazed, aren’t you? Well, who said one can’t add a bit of spice to their work by peppering it with liberal doses of creative thinking and witty advertising?

Along with the picture, Mahindra’s caption — “This man should be teaching marketing at the Indian Institute of Management…” seems to have resonated with many who agreed with the businessman. In the comments’ section, many joined in the conversation by emphasising on how skills are more important than degrees, on how more than degrees from prestigious institutions, passion, common-sense and street smartness matter more, etc.

This is Mahindra’s tweet.

This man should be teaching marketing at the Indian Institute of Management… pic.twitter.com/N70F0ZAnLP — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 17, 2018

Here are some of the other responses the photo garnered on the micro-blogging site.

This reminds me of U.S. President Lyndon Johnson who loved to tell a story about asking a truck driver who worked at NASA in the 1960s what his job was. The driver’s response: “I’m helping to put a man on the moon.”thanks for sharing this — Awal (@RikkAwal) April 17, 2018

This goes to show that no matter what you do.. If done with passion and a smile, results will probably follow! Even if they don’t.. You had fun doing it! — Ricky Bindra (@_RickyBindra) April 17, 2018

He found his entertainment in his own work. Great. — Mohammad Afaq Raza Sabri (@iam__Mars) April 17, 2018

This only proves the point that you do not need to be an IIM but all that u require is Passion, Common Sense, street smartness — Siva Kumar (@shiv59) April 17, 2018

How very creative.. 😄😄 — Ruchi Katiyar (@Ruchikatiyar3) April 17, 2018

What do you think of the photo? Witty advertising or not? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

