Anand Mahindra has found somebody to teach marketing at IIMs and Twitterati cannot agree more

What is probably his attempt to break through the monotonous nature of his daily job of mending shoes, the man calls his establishment 'Dr Nasseeram's hospital'. The board has consultation timings, OPD/lunch hours painted on it and that all types of shoes are 'treated' here using a German technique.

April 17, 2018
It seems Anand Mahindra has found  somebody who can teach marketing to students of management and honestly, we just cannot agree more. The chairman of the Mahindra group and avid social media personality, took to his Twitter handle, to post a picture of a man sitting in front of a billboard that offers to cure ‘hurt shoes’. What is probably his attempt to break through the monotonous nature of his daily job of mending shoes, the man calls his establishment ‘Dr Nasseeram’s hospital’. The billboard further shows consultation timings, OPD/lunch hours painted on it and that all types of shoes are ‘treated’ here using a German technique. Amazed, aren’t you? Well, who said one can’t add a bit of spice to their work by peppering it with liberal doses of creative thinking and witty advertising?

Along with the picture, Mahindra’s caption — “This man should be teaching marketing at the Indian Institute of Management…” seems to have resonated with many who agreed with the businessman. In the comments’ section, many joined in the conversation by emphasising on how skills are more important than degrees, on how more than degrees from prestigious institutions, passion, common-sense and street smartness matter more, etc.

