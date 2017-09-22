Anand Mahindra believes machines can never put humans out of work; watch video

The tweet by Anand Mahindra, the Chairman of the Mahindra group will make you appreciate human labour. (Source: Awesome Stuff/Twitter) The tweet by Anand Mahindra, the Chairman of the Mahindra group will make you appreciate human labour. (Source: Awesome Stuff/Twitter)

The question whether human beings are more efficient or machines will inevitably lead to varied responses. While we would like to to have faith in our abilities, it goes without saying that our reliance on machines is increasing with each passing day. But perhaps it’s too early to dismiss our race, and in case you are still in doubt then you must watch the video shared by Anand Mahindra, the Chairman of the Mahindra group. He retweeted a video compilation of people working at remarkable speed, and wrote, “Ok Robots, OK Artificial Intelligence, if you thought you had put us humans out of work, think again. We just delivered a knockout punch!” His tweet has been retweeted over 400 times. The video, however, was originally shared by the page Awesome Stuff on September 16 and has over 53,000 retweets at the time of writing. The video will definitely help you appreciate human labour a lot more and marvel at their efficiency.

This is what he had tweeted.

Ok Robots, OK Artifical Intelligence, if you thought you had put us humans out of work,think again. We just delivered a knockout punch! http://t.co/XLyFTD2Ybe — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 18, 2017

This is the video.

These people definitely got the skills to pay the bills. pic.twitter.com/3yk54bbetj — Awesome Stuff (@_Amazingstuff__) September 16, 2017

The Chairman of the Mahindra group is pretty active on social media and often shares inspiring videos. Recently he had shared a video of a disabled boy climbing a ride and had mentioned how he was moved by the little boy’s resilience. “At first I couldn’t bear to look & then I was left feeling uplifted. I don’t think I will ever complain again about any job being too hard..,” Mahindra had written while sharing the video.

This was the tweet.

At first I couldn’t bear to look & then I was left feeling uplifted. I don’t think I will ever complain again about any job being too hard.. pic.twitter.com/06mzMAxxjp — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 11, 2017

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd