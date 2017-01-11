An Uber driver asked a passenger to give him Rs 2,000 note and what he did next will shock you

Picture used for representational purpose Picture used for representational purpose

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced demonetisation of old currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 and the Reserve Bank of India issued new currency of Rs 2,000. The new pink coloured notes, in the first few days, were extremely difficult to use because most people did not have change to spare. Even now, two months after the new currency found its way to the market, Rs 2,000 note is point-blank refused at small shops because of unavailability of change.

Twitter user Krish Ashok shared an episode he experienced in Chennai which sheds light on how the big currency note is being misused or rather used.

Ashok tweeted that he was travelling in an Uber cab and while crossing the OMR toll plaza, the driver asked him if he has the new note. He gave the driver the note who then showed it to the toll worker. The worker asked them to leave without paying the tax because he didn’t have any change.

“Uber driver asks if I have a 2K note. I ask why. He says, watch. Offers it to the toll guy who gives it back & says it’s ok, no toll. Go on,” read his tweet which has gone viral with over 2,000 retweets. “And yes, it goes without saying that if you are in an Uber, you don’t get to profit, only the driver does. Uber still automatically charges,” he added.

Uber driver asks if I have a 2K note. I ask why. He says, watch. Offers it to the toll guy who gives it back & says it’s ok, no toll. Go on. — Krish Ashok (@krishashok) January 9, 2017

And yes, it goes without saying that if you are in an Uber, you don’t get to profit, only the driver does. Uber still automatically charges — Krish Ashok (@krishashok) January 9, 2017

People on the thread criticised the driver for his unfair practice and also belittled Ashok for allowing him to do so. “So the guy cheated and you are gloating. And a journo retweets thinking he is dissing demonetisation,” tweeted a user to which, Ashok said, “what part of my tweet suggested gloating? It’s just an observation with no commentary.”

After the tweet went viral, a few users said they experienced something similar. “can confirm. Happened with me too although my intention wasn’t to not pay. I just didn’t have change,” wrote a user.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd