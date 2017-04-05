Amul’s heartfelt tribute to Kishori Amonkar captures the irreparable loss

‘Gaana Swaraswati’ Kishori Amonkar died on April 3, at her home in Mumbai’s Prabhadevi. (Source: Amul/Twitter) ‘Gaana Swaraswati’ Kishori Amonkar died on April 3, at her home in Mumbai’s Prabhadevi. (Source: Amul/Twitter)

Renowned classical singer Kishori Amonkar passed away late Monday (April 3) just a week before her 85th birthday and leaving a deep void in the domain of Hindustani music. Amonkar, who represented the last of a generation of Hindustani classical vocalists in the country, passed away in her sleep at her Prabhadevi apartment in Mumbai. The news came as a great shock to her fans and disciples as she was performing until last week.

Musicians, artistes, singers and even Prime Minister Narendra Modi mourned the death of Amonkar who was revered as ‘Gaan-Saraswati’. Joining in, Amul too paid a heartwarming tribute to the classical exponent.

The dairy brand in their homage portrayed Amonkar playing her a swaramandal along with the Amul girl accompanying her with a violin. Known for beautifully understanding and portraying people’s emotions Amul topicals don’t fail to deliver this time too. The tribute message reads, “Har gharana soona ho gaya”, reflecting the sentiment of her fans and admirers.

Belonging to the Jaipur gharana, the Padma Vibhushan artist was well-versed in nuances of Western classical music (she thought Beethoven’s Moonlight Sonata was something akin to the Indian tradition). Trained by her mother, the legendary vocalist, Mogubai Kurdikar of Ustad Alladiya Khan’s Jaipur Atrauli gharana, she never wanted to be in the limelight of film industry; even though some of her songs for films are still widely regarded.

Apart from singing classical khayal songs set in Hindustani ragas, Amonkar also sang bhajans, lighter classical thumri repertoire and devotional songs.

