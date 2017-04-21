Amul’s ‘Bal Ho Na Ho’ ad on Sonu Nigam’s bald move after Azaan row will leave you in splits

Amul’s latest cartoon is a take on the singer’s decision to go bald after a West Bengal cleric issued a fatwa on the singer, offering Rs 10 lakh to anybody who’d shave his head. (Source: Amul_Coop/Twitter) Amul’s latest cartoon is a take on the singer’s decision to go bald after a West Bengal cleric issued a fatwa on the singer, offering Rs 10 lakh to anybody who’d shave his head. (Source: Amul_Coop/Twitter)

As singer Sonu Nigam decided to go bald after the controversy his series of tweets on Azaan triggered on social media and elsewhere, popular dairy brand known for its satirical takes on political as well social issues of currency, has joined in the discussion.

Amul’s latest cartoon is a take on the singer’s decision to go bald after a West Bengal cleric issued a fatwa on the singer, offering Rs 10 lakh to anybody who’d shave his head. On April 17, Nigam had tweeted how waking up to azaan (Muslim’s call to prayer) was like “forced religiousness” and “gundagardi” (hooliganism). For this, he was levelled anti-Muslim and triggered a massive social media outrage. “God bless everyone. I’m not a Muslim and I have to be woken up by the Azaan in the morning. When will this forced religiousness end in India,” he had tweeted. While many questioned his opinion, pointing out that the loudspeakers Hindus used during “Navratri and Ganesh processions” caused the same inconvenience to others, including old patients, babies etc.

And when Nigam declared his intentions to actually get his hair shaved over, in response to the Bengal cleric, Twitterati was abuzz with reactions— many lauding the singer for his stand and not succumbing to pressure.

