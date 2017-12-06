‘Mere paas aapka cinema hain’: Amul pays a touching tribute to Shashi Kapoor

Trust Amul to pay such an epic tribute to Shashi Kapoor. (Source: Amul.coop/Twitter) Trust Amul to pay such an epic tribute to Shashi Kapoor. (Source: Amul.coop/Twitter)

On December 4, Shashi Kapoor, one of the most popular actors of Indian cinema passed away in Mumbai after a period of prolonged illness. Upon the news of his death, several fans took to social media to express their shock and sadness. Amul too paid a moving tribute to the actor in its characteristic style. It featured the memorable roles essayed by the actor and played on the iconic line from Deewar where Kapoor had originally said, “Mere paas maa hai”. “Mere paas aapka cinema hain…” the heartfelt message on its cartoon read.

Kapoor, who has acted in over 175 films including Deewar, Jab Phool Khile, Waqt, Kalyug, was known for his versatility and staggering good looks. Bollywood fraternity ,who referred to Kapoor as an inspiration, too poured their condolences on social media. Amitabh Bachchan, who acted with Kapoor in films like Suhaag, Trishul, Kabhi Kabhie, Namak Halal, also penned a moving tribute to Kapoor and wrote about their friendship warmly.

Kapoor, who was 79 at the time of his death, is survived by his three children Kunal, Sanjana and Karan Kapoor. Several sports personalities, and politicians including President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed their grief on the Padma Bhushan awardee’s demise.

