‘Har Jagga Khao’: Amul’s cartoon on Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif’s Jagga Jasoos is utterly mysterious

After a long wait of almost three years, Anurag Basu’s film Jagga Jasoos, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif has finally hit the screens. With a set of apprehensions and speculations, the wait seemed to have left a cloud of doubt. On July 14, it finally hit the big screen, and left movie buffs bedazzled and enchanted with the adventurous spree. From the melodious music to the mysterious masala, the film has quite an edge with its dreamy cinematography.

Celebrating the buzz around the film, the dairy brand Amul came up with their special topical cartoon and it’s utterly adorable! The topical shows the cute Amul girl as Katrina Kaif riding an ostrich along with Ranbir Kapoor, created on similar lines to the film’s poster. With the caption, ‘Har Jagga Khao’ and their tagline, ‘Amul, the blockbuster butter’, it has tried to capture the essence of the film.

As the film is a plethora of genres, from “comedy, romance, music, adventure & more!”, Amul butter too is just a perfect match for everything — French cuisine or Desi Pav Bhaji, it’s incomplete without it.

People on Twitter loved the topical as always and found it to be “very cute”. Although, we’ve seen Katrina Kaif’s various avatars in the film, this one in the cartoon seems to be the cutest. With the iconic bow on the Amul girl’s head, she looks lovely. And Kapoor sporting Tintin-like hairstyle is surely hard to miss.

Though the film has got a moderate response since it was released, it is expected to gain collection over the weekend. This is Ranbir Kapoor’s second film with Anurag Basu after ‘Barfi’, and the lead pair’s third film together after ‘Rajneeti’ and ‘Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani’.

