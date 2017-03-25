Leave teasing: Amul’s stand against eve-teasing is spot on!

Can anyone do it better? (Source: Amul.coop/Twitter) Can anyone do it better? (Source: Amul.coop/Twitter)

Among several things on the newly-elected BJP government’s agenda, ensuring safety to the women across the state of Uttar Pradesh figured high. It was a poll promise that garnered positive reactions from all around as eve-teasing is fast turning into a dangerous menace.

And, after BJP won a remarkable victory and appointed Yoga Adityanath as the chief minister of the state, steps have been taken in the direction of women safety. The government has set up ‘Anti-Romeo’ squads across the state.

While zillions are lauding the government for putting its plan into action, Amul has come up with a creative advertisement underscoring the issue. The dairy brand, that has a reputation of cashing in on issues and making creative campaigns out of them, has shared a topical cartoon on its Twitter account.

Making an eve-teaser holding his ears, the cartoon shows the brand’s caricature in an angry mood. Captioned ‘Krodhside Romeo’, it clearly denounces eve-teasing, and also inspires people not to commit the crime by adding a tagline that reads, “Leave Teasing”.

Incidents of innocents getting thrashed in the hands of the squad members notwithstanding, the concept of ‘Anti-Romeo Squads’ is welcoming. The squads of city police officials have been deployed at malls, markets, and colleges to ensure the safety of women. Furthermore, the police will also keep a tab on the consumption of alcohol at public places as drinking alcohol often leads to altercations and cases of eve-teasing. On top of this, the government has also deployed police officials wearing civil clothes to observe youngsters hanging around at street shops and roadside stalls.

