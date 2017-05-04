‘Dress Videsh?’: Priyanka Chopra’s Met Gala trench coat gets Amul’s quirky twist

After the memes, Amul’s cartoon has become the new favourite of Netizens. (Source: Amul.coop/Twitter) After the memes, Amul’s cartoon has become the new favourite of Netizens. (Source: Amul.coop/Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra is no longer just a Bollywood diva or actor, she is a global icon and a fashion inspiration that has captivated the world with her charm and poise. And, with the ravishing debut appearance at the Met Gala 2017, she proved yet again why she is the queen when it comes to making a style statement. The Quantico star literally floored everyone with her bold look and trench coat which added oomph with probably the world’s longest train. The international fashion circuit hailed her look, and it was only matter of time that the diva’s sweeping trench coat grabbed her home country’s attention too.

As sensational as it was, even Amul couldn’t stay away from giving it a quirky twist. The dairy brand celebrated the buzz around her dress with a cartoon that read, “Dress Videsh?” for the Ralph Lauren design with a tagline, “Going, going, gown!” What’s more, the train was being managed by none other than the Amul girl.

The dramatic dress had taken social media by frenzy with meme-makers flooding the networking platform by photoshopping the long flowing trail and adding a punch of hilarious captions. While many thought it was a perfect symbol for Swachh Bharat mission, many joked how Trump should never deport Indians as we give jobs to Americans too. Check out how the dairy brand rolled out its wit into her get up.

Known for her quirky and amazing sense of humour, the Baywatch actor took note of all the hit memes that her Met Gala look had created and even selected the best ones. Surely, a true diva, isn’t she? We wonder what the Baywatch actor has to say about this one, though!

