Amul does it again: The witty ad on Virat Kohli being compared with Trump is outstanding!

When cricket teams of India and Australian meet to play matches, it’s nothing less than a war, and the excitement is sometimes accompanied with some controversies too. In the ongoing four-match Test series that is level at 1-1 with one game yet to be played, things have heated up outside the field as well.

It all began when skipper Virat Kohli accused Australia captain Steve Smith of seeking help from the dressing room before using the DRS. The two players went on to use their press briefings to exchange barbs directed at each other. But things got dragged a tad bit further and irked millions of fans worldwide when an Australian media compared Kohli with Donald Trump. A piece in The Daily Telegraph compared Virat Kohli to the US President Trump and read, “Virat Kohli has become the Donald Trump of world sport. Just like President Trump, Kohli decided to blame the media as a means of trying to hide the egg smeared right across his face.”

Many international cricketers criticised the remark and even Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan came out in support for the Indian star and gave it back in a brilliant way.

Now, Amul which is famous for its witty and unflinching takes shared their view on the comparison with a brilliant topical cartoon that is outstanding.

Amul Topical: Aussie media compares Indian skipper to US President. pic.twitter.com/7Cj71xTn76 — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) March 23, 2017

The diary company released a cartoon that shows a man trying to put on ‘Trump-hair’ wig on Kohli, along with a red tie in his hand. The signature red tie and golden hair of the POTUS are hard to miss, clearly hinting the man in the cartoon is the columnist of the daily. Captioned with, “Trumped up charges against Virat!” the add witty ad is subtle yet pinching. Known for its bold stances the diary brand extends support to the Indian skipper with the tagline that reads, “Always in good taste”.

