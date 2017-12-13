Amul congratulates Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma on their wedding in its true witty style

Amul congratulated Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma in its own witty way. (Source: Amul_Coop/Twitter) Amul congratulated Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma in its own witty way. (Source: Amul_Coop/Twitter)

Amidst much speculation and anticipation, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot on December 11 in Italy and broke the news on social media. Soon, gorgeous pictures from the ceremony were shared on social media and congratulatory messages from fans poured in from all quarters. Amul too congratulated the newly weds but did it in its own characteristic and witty style. On December 12, it posted a picture of the cricketer and the actor, in their iconic caricaturist way, and added a message that read, “Kohli sajaake rakhna, mehndi lagaake rakhna.” The word-play in the message is hard to miss and so is the humour. The tweet already has over 1,000 likes at the time of writing, as people cannot stop praising the creative team. While one user wrote, “I want to meet the creative team who makes such good humourous advertisement… Please,” another, suggesting another word-play wrote, “Mehendi laga ke Sharma would have been better.”

This is the tweet.

People on social media loved the message.

I want to meet the creative team who makes such good humourous advertisement… Please — Bharti (@MakarBharti) December 13, 2017

very intelligent :)) — RK Ghadai (@rkghadai) December 13, 2017

Mehendi laga ke Sharma would have been better 😂😉 — Vipashayana (@vipashayana) December 13, 2017

After news of their wedding was confirmed by the actor and the cricketer, almost simultaneously on social media, fans could hardly keep calm. Their pictures from the ceremony were widely shared and soon hilarious memes were also made out of them. It is safe to say that the nation, at present, is besotted with the couple.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd