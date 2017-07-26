‘They blue our minds’, Amul celebrates the spirit of Indian women cricket team

Twitterati are loving the pun by Amul. (Source: Twitter) Twitterati are loving the pun by Amul. (Source: Twitter)

The ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 has concluded but the spectacular performance of Indian team is still being talked about. Though they lost a close game to host team England in the finals, the Indian team played some great cricket throughout the series, making the nation very proud. Led by Mithali Raj, the Indian women’s team was fierce and focused, and nothing like we had ever seen before. It is no wonder then that despite the loss the nation poured all their love and respect to the team.

While there were several tweets after the finals applauding the spirit of the team, the latest to join in is Amul. The dairy brand – known for its unabashed takes on contemporary situations – tweeted an adorable cartoon that read, “They blue our minds,” and “Buttereen Pradarshan.” Amul tweeted this on July 25, and the lovely pun has won several hearts. “Well played Indian women cricket team!” read the caption of the tweet.

This is what Amul tweeted.

Since then it has been retweeted 190 times at the time of writing, and people are loving it.

Here are some of the reactions.

Hard Luck this time…..all the best for future @BCCIWomen @mandhana_smriti — AV73 (@abhayvats73) July 25, 2017

Indeed.

excellent and inspiring — Partha Bhattacharya (@partha_iffco) July 25, 2017

Some played along and how.

Well played Indian women cricket team, Batter luck Next time 👍 — 🇮🇳 Jigar R.Pandya (@1011Jigar) July 25, 2017

Well Played Girls 💐👏🙂 and Well Said AMUL 👍 — R.A.V.I. (@hifiveravi) July 26, 2017

Bravo team India and team Amul — IPSA (@ipsa_org) July 25, 2017

This, however, is not the first time Amul has come out with such ‘delicious’ tweets in favour of the Indian women cricket team. The diary brand had also congratulated Indian skipper Mithali Raj for her phenomenal performance in the series. Raj became the highest run-getter in women’s ODIs, and had achieved this feat against Australia.

This is what Amul had tweeted.

