Amul celebrates ISRO’s record satellite launch with this brilliant ad

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) created history as it launched a record 104 satellites, including India’s earth observation satellite, on a single rocket from the spaceport in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. The amazing achievement was recognised and applauded by the world as it crossed another milestone in its low-cost space-exploration program. The historic feat overtook the previous record of 37 satellites launched by Russia in 2014.

International media and scientific organisations around the world have been praising ISRO and the space organisation is rapidly gaining a reputation globally for its effective yet low-cost missions. And to celebrate the iconic achievement Amul, famous of its topical illustrations, came up with a brilliant ad. The recent ad by the dairy company reads, “IS ROZ itihaas banna!” with its amazing tagline, “Amul for launch & tea!”

The ad hits the right chords celebrating the significant launch and array of innovations put together by our scientists. The launch was important as the rocket was carrying almost three times the record number of satellites launched in a single mission ever, as the numbers always remained in 30s. Russia’s Dnepr rocket carried 37 payloads in June 2014. In January that year, American company Orbital Sciences Corporation’s Antares rocket flew with 34 satellites; the Dnepr had carried 32 payloads in November 2013. On June 20 last year, ISRO’s PSLV-C34 launched 20 satellites.

Flying its 39th mission since it became operational in 1993, the PSLV — called PSLV-C37 for Wednesday’s mission — delivered into space a payload of 1,378 kg in its 38th consecutive successful flight.

Amul had earlier also celebrated ISRO’s other achievements, that of 2013’s Mangalyaan and 2008’s Chandrayaan, glorifying country’s indigenous efforts.

Chandrayaan 1-India’s historic maiden mission to the moon successfully launched (Source: Amul) Chandrayaan 1-India’s historic maiden mission to the moon successfully launched (Source: Amul)

Amul Topical : India’s first mission to Mars pic.twitter.com/8o2cCiT9bn — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) November 8, 2013

