Amul’s cartoon on Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un’s ‘nuclear button’ fight is bang on!

Unsurprisingly, the cartoon portrays Donald Trump with a bigger butter slab than Kim Jong-Un’s. (Source: Amul/Twitter) Unsurprisingly, the cartoon portrays Donald Trump with a bigger butter slab than Kim Jong-Un’s. (Source: Amul/Twitter)

It’s just a few days into the new year and people around the world are reeling under the threat of a possible nuclear war. In his New Year address, when North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un informed the world that he has a nuclear button right at his desk, US President Donald Trump did not waste any time in saying he has a “bigger” nuclear button at his desk.

The POTUS took to Twitter to launch a scathing attack on Jong-Un and wrote, “North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the ‘Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times’. Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!”

The remarks by the two world leaders created a huge buzz on social media with people disappointed to see the two “adults fighting like school kids”. While some slammed the leaders, others took a sarcastic route to take a jibe at them. Desi trolls also joined in and cracked some desi jokes and posted hilarious memes to react to the situation.

Amid all the hullaballoo, Amul’s cartoon summed up the situation in the best way. The dairy brand, known for its unabashed stance, depicts the two leaders irked with each other as they sit at their desks. With a caption that reads, “Unstable nuclear reactors?” it shows the two men with butter slabs, along with a blurb that reads, “My butter is bigger than yours”. And unsurprisingly, it portrays Trump with a bigger butter slab than Jong-Un’s.

While Tweeple people fear the possible war, they couldn’t help but agree with the cartoon and someone even dubbed it as a “butter war”.

Buttery war😮😮 — Mayur P.Chandoskar (@ChandoskarMayur) January 5, 2018

I hope these hotpots don’t get buttery fingers and end up pressing the nuclear buttons😰 — :Dunce 🇮🇳🚩 (@Indian_Dunce) January 4, 2018

Epic — Rohan (@rd_rohan) January 4, 2018

Super — Shrvan Mahajan (@Shrvanmahajan) January 4, 2018

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd