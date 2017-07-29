Amul’s witty take on Nitish Kumar breaking alliance with Lalu Prasad Yadav is on point

The caption aptly reads, “Jat Mangi, Patna byaah!” The witty take has received thumbs up from the Netizens. (Source: Amul/ Twitter) The caption aptly reads, “Jat Mangi, Patna byaah!” The witty take has received thumbs up from the Netizens. (Source: Amul/ Twitter)

In a surprising move, JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar resigned as the Bihar Chief Minister, only to be sworn-in as the CM the very next day. The heightened political drama in Bihar, left everyone baffled including his allies RJD and the Congress, with whom he had won the Bihar Assembly Elections in 2015. Breaking up the Mahagatbandhan, Kumar bid adieu to the alliance and joined hands with BJP again.

Kumar, who has had a long association with NDA, had parted ways soon after Narendra Modi was named as their prime ministerial candidate. While there have been attacks and counterattacks among JD(U), RJD and the Congress, with the opposition now calling Kumar an ‘opportunist’ and him justifying he cannot come to terms with corruption – it is the public that is amazed, if not lost.

As soon as the decision of Kumar joining forces with NDA spread, social media kept buzzing. From hilarious memes about the ‘divorce’ of Lalu Prasad Yadav and Nitish Kumar, to bromance between Modi and Kumar flooded Twitter. While most talked about his U-turn, there were many who highlighted the love-hate relationship Kumar shares with NDA. And perhaps, Amul’s take on the ongoing Bihar episode captured it the best.

Known for its witty and unabashed takes on political and contemporary issues, the dairy brand released its cartoon, featuring Kumar and Prasad miffed with each other. The cartoon shows Kumar holding a bloomed lotus in his one hand and waving bye to Prasad, who is seen trying to adjust the flame of his lantern. The caption aptly reads, “Jat Mangi, Patna byaah!” The witty and punny take has received thumbs up from the Netizens.

This is not Amul’s first cartoon on Bihar politics. From the grand alliance to awaiting the election results, check out these topicals too:

What do you think of Amul’s cartoon? Tell us in comments below.

