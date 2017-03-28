‘Ab sab ispar Aadharit?’: Amul’s punny take on making Aadhaar cards mandatory

Dairy brand Amul, known for its cartoons that take a stand on political and social issues, has joined the party, this time with a cartoon on Aadhaar.(Source: Amul.coop/Twitter) Dairy brand Amul, known for its cartoons that take a stand on political and social issues, has joined the party, this time with a cartoon on Aadhaar.(Source: Amul.coop/Twitter)

From making the Aadhar card necessary for acquiring and renewing driving licence, for mobile connections to even getting mid-day meals, the government is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that everybody is enrolled in the biometric-based identity programme. This has led to a lot of hue and cry, especially on social media, which has been cracking up with the totally relatable #Aadhaarmemes of late. Dairy brand Amul, known for its cartoons that take a stand on political and social issues, has joined the party, this time with one on Aadhaar.

Taking a dig on the government’s insistence that now Aadhaar card is compulsory for even acquiring meals at schools, among other things, the caption on the cartoon reads “Ab sab ispar Aadharit?”, showing the adorable Amul girl in her polka dotted dress with an Aadhaar card in hand, keeping up with its previous witty, ‘pun-intended’ ads.

The Aadhar card ID number was introduced as a voluntary step, with even the Supreme Court passing an order in 2015 that the biometric-based unique identity card could be used for five specified government programmes. Which is probably why, making the Aadhaar card a ‘mandatory requirement’ has spread a lot of confusion among people, which is especially evident on the Internet.

