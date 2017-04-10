Trending News

Amrish Puri’s ‘Aao kabhi haveli pe’ dialogue has gone viral on Twitter; check these out

"Kids: Can i have your phone no? Real Men: Shall I drop you somewhere? Legends: Aao kabhi Haveli pe."

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:April 10, 2017 6:30 pm
aao kabhi haveli pe tweets, aao kabhi haveli pe viral tweets, aao kabhi haveli pe viral jokes, aao kabhi haveli pe trending, aao kabhi haveli pe twitter viral jokes, aao kabhi Amrish Puri’s ‘Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe’ dialogue has been given a Twitter-twist now!

Remember how Amrish Puri’s character mouthing the dialogue ‘Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe’ from the movie Nagina sent chills down our spines, every time we heard it? Well, thanks to the Internet, you’ll in all probability burst out laughing the next time you hear it! The veteran actor’s dialogue is now a viral joke on social media, especially on Twitter. With the epic one-liner as the basic premise, Twitter users are coming up with hilarious jokes, that are sure to leave you in splits!

ALSO READ | These desi ‘Kids, Adults, Legends’ viral jokes have left Twitterati in splits

For instance, “Kids: Can i have your phone no? Real Men: Shall I drop you somewhere? Legends: Aao kabhi Haveli pe,” “Kids says : I have 4 BHK flat, Men says : I have a royal bungalow, Legend says : Aao kabhi haveli pe” are just some of them.

Sample some of the reactions here.

ALSO READ | ‘Spoke to my ex after 10 years’ is a famous Internet joke now because of a stolen tweet

Mostly in the context of categorising men and their moves to impress women, the ‘aao kabhi haveli pe’ jokes have gone viral almost around the same time that ‘kids, adults, legends’ jokes are becoming a huge rage on the Internet.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

Best of Express

Must Read

Apr 10: Latest News