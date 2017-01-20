Amitabh Bhachchan shared his own picture while wishing Indian cricket team, got trolled savagely

Amitabh Bachchan gets trolled on Twitter Amitabh Bachchan gets trolled on Twitter

Team India beat England with 381/6 in the 50 overs match in Cuttack and that too after losing three wickets within five overs including that of Virat Kohli. It was Yuvraj Singh and Mahendra Singh Dhoni who saved the team with their brilliant 256-run partnership. Wishes poured in for the two on social media including the ones by big Bollywood stars but the one by Amitabh Bachchan caught people’s attention because of the picture shared with the tweet.

“INDIA thrash the British .. !! Yuvraj, it is the champion that disproves with his proof .. you were an exceptional Champion today. INDvENG 2nd ODI in CUTTACK .. you ‘cut’ the Brits with incredible ‘attack’ !! Exceptional feat .. superlative dedication, and peace… it was never about ‘will England win’ .. it was always about how ‘discreet and gentle’ India’s victory will be,” he wrote in three tweets but picture collages of his own images.

add photos of tweets

Now, while it’s great that he wished and praised team India and its players but what people failed to understand was the picture that went with it. Some users called him a ‘narcisist’ and some asked him a straight question, “But why you photo?????????”. A couple of users even cracked a joke or two on the actor.

Sample these.

He reminds me of my favourite wrestler when I was a kid. The Narcissist. http://t.co/BqfkdHqf8l — The-Lying-Lama (@KyaUkhaadLega) January 19, 2017

Amitabh Bachchan: *Goes to Police Station for filing a missing person’s report*

Inspector: Photo hai koi?

Amitabh Bachchan: pic.twitter.com/s4jntROqkv — Sand-d Singh (@Sand_In_Deed) January 20, 2017

@SrBachchan sir how’s this pic related to any of the words you wrote in this tweet ? — LOLendra Singh (@LOLendraSingh) January 19, 2017

@SrBachchan But why you photo????????? — RAEES FAN (@RanddomDude) January 19, 2017

@ek_kuddi @SrBachchan Hamesha yeh aise hi karte hai 😂 — RAEES FAN (@RanddomDude) January 19, 2017

Well, it’s obviously his personal choice!

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd