Amitabh Bachchan’s response to Aussie media comparing Virat Kohli with Donald Trump wins Twitterati’s respect

The Australian media turned up the heat after the third Test match between India and Australia ended in a draw, with one publication criticising Kohli and his "Donald Trump-like contempt for the truth".

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: March 22, 2017 5:18 pm
amitabh bachchan, amitabh bachchan twitter, amitabh bachchan virat kohli trump comparison tweet, amitabh bachchan tweets support to virat kohli, amitabh bachchan twitter support to virat kohli, indian express, indian express news, india news, trending news While many have come out against the report, it is veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, whose tweet is garnering attention. (Source: File Photo)

There seems to be no end to the controversies surrounding the India-Australia Test series. It all began when Indian skipper Virat Kohli accused Australia captain  Steve Smith of seeking help from the dressing room before using the DRS. The two players went on to use their press briefings to exchange barbs directed at each other.  The Australian media turned up the heat after the third Test match between India and Australia ended in a draw, with one publication criticising Kohli and his “Donald Trump-like contempt for the truth”. While many have had a go at the report for making the comparison, it was veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan tweet that won all-round applause.

Senior Bachchan, known for his ‘hatke’ tweets, took to the micro-blogging site and wrote: “T 2471 – Aussi media calls Virat, Donald Trump of sports !! … thank you Aussi media for accepting that he is a winner and the PRESIDENT !!” People has come out in support of the actor’s tweet, while many have tried to correct the actor, mentioning that ‘Trump is not a winner’, implying that the cricketer’s comparison with the President of United States was not a compliment.

