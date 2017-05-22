Amitabh Bachchan’s cult film, Sooryavansham completes 18 yrs and social media cannot keep calm

And you thought everybody is excited about IPL? (Source: Venus Movies/ Youtube) And you thought everybody is excited about IPL? (Source: Venus Movies/ Youtube)

Can you believe it’s been 18 years since Amitabh Bachchan’s Sooryavansham, a film that’s generated enough debate on it being regarded as his career best or not. But there is no denying that the movie, released on May 21, 1999, is in a league of its own.

The passage of time has only increased its popularity as people still talk about it. Perhaps it is the absurd decision of a channel to regularly air the film, or the melodramatic story of a father and his illiterate son, or the double role essayed by Amitabh Bachchan, that Sooryavansham, over the years, has achieved a cult status. Well, the film completed 18 years, and Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to mention this feat. Referring to the film as a ‘dynamic story’, the actor further wrote that he has met many who have adored the film. It was only time till social media acknowledged this achievement and exploded with jokes.

This was the tweet that started it all.

T 2430 – Its 18 years of ‘SooryaVansham’ ..a dynamic story, and one that has been on Tv a lot .. have met many who have adored it ..Love pic.twitter.com/ZDDbTZBNsS — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 20, 2017

And it opened the flood gates for trolls.

This one took a sly dig at the channel that has apparently set a record for airing the film as many times as it did.

@NeverEverGivUp_ Finally ab “Heera thakur” ko zeher wali kheer milegi. bye bye #ipl can’t wait anymore for sooryavansham — nitish sharma (@nitishsharma812) May 21, 2017

And this user merely followed suit.

@SrBachchan only 18 yrs of SooryaVansham? Par Sony Max pe Toh 1872 se aa rhi hai. 😂😂 — mannu kaushik (@immannuk) May 20, 2017

@Sourabhsharma68 Life Of Sony Max Birth Sooryavansham Death — चौधरी जी (@Choudhary_Ji_) May 1, 2017

IPL is almost over and Hira Thakur on his way to set max. pic.twitter.com/oNkdz7ydpk — KamalLochan (@Kamallochan1982) May 19, 2017

How could you even think the actor’s family members will be spared!

Read this.

And this.

Sooryavansham ka aatank itna bad gaya hai ki

Ab to Jaya Bachchan ko bhi lagne laga hai ki Abhishek ka ek bada bhai Hira Thakur bhi hai😃😃😃😃😄 — Siddique_Say’s (@AmI_Siddique) March 18, 2017

This was brutal.

And you thought everybody looks forward to IPL. Clearly that is not the case.

Mumbai Indians won.

Rising Pune Supergiants lost.

IPL ends. Sooryavansham makes a comeback. — Mihir Ved (@itsmihir1993) May 21, 2017

Breaking: Huge celebration at Heera Thakur’s home as Sooryavansham finally makes a comeback on Set Max after IPL concluded last night. pic.twitter.com/zkosJHMbk7 — The UnPaid Times (@UnPaidTimes) May 22, 2017

This lady was not praying for Mumbai Indians win. She was actually praying “Hey Bhagwan, Sooryavansham jhelne ki taqat dena” 😂😂#IPLfinal pic.twitter.com/CtwdlwnH3U — Babaji Ka Thullu (@BabajiKaThullu4) May 21, 2017

IPL khatam; Sooryavansham ka Heera Thakur Set Max ki taraf rawana 😂😂#IPLfinal #RPSvsMI pic.twitter.com/YAn003whQ8 — Babaji Ka Thullu (@BabajiKaThullu4) May 21, 2017

But no matter how many jokes and trolls are made on this film, Sooryavansham remains a guilty pleasure. You can love it or hate it, but you simply cannot ignore it.

