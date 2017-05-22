Latest News

Amitabh Bachchan’s cult film, Sooryavansham completes 18 yrs and social media cannot keep calm

Sooryavansham had released on 1999, and Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to mention that the film has completed 18 years. Ironically it opened the gates for all the trolls.

Can you believe it’s been 18 years since Amitabh Bachchan’s Sooryavansham, a film that’s generated enough debate on it being regarded as his career best or not. But there is no denying that the movie, released on May 21, 1999, is in a league of its own.

The passage of time has only increased its popularity as people still talk about it. Perhaps it is the absurd decision of a channel to regularly air the film, or the melodramatic story of a father and his illiterate son, or the double role essayed by Amitabh Bachchan, that Sooryavansham, over the years, has achieved a cult status. Well, the film completed 18 years, and Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to mention this feat. Referring to the film as a ‘dynamic story’, the actor further wrote that he has met many who have adored the film. It was only time till social media acknowledged this achievement and exploded with jokes.

But no matter how many jokes and trolls are made on this film, Sooryavansham remains a guilty pleasure. You can love it or hate it, but you simply cannot ignore it.

