Amitabh Bachchan wished ISRO for launching 104 satellites and got trolled because…you know why

It was an extremely proud moment for India today when Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched PSLV-37 rocket which put into orbit a record 104 satellites from seven countries. It broke its own record of sending 20 satellites in one go and Russia’s of sending 37 satellites in a single mission in 2014. People across the country were celebrating the achievement and sharing their feelings on social media. #ISRO was trending through the day.

Amid everyone, a congratulatory tweet was also written by Amitabh Bachchan, who said that he hopes of a day when Indians land on the moon. “T 2435 – CONGRATULATIONS .. !!! ISRO for the launch of 103 satellites from one PSLV .. a world record ! HOPE ONE DAY WE LAND ON MOON !” he tweeted and guess what, he did it again! He shared a picture of him dancing with son Abhishek Bachchan with the message.

People have found it difficult to understand the logic behind sharing his own pictures with almost every tweet he posts, whether it’s about him or not. He has been trolled for it time and again and looks like, now he is just playing along with Twitterati. Well, he got trolled for this one too. Above all, he got the number of satellites wrong.

@srbachchan Bro Yeh Pic ISRO Ko Bhejo Woh Coma Chale Jaayenge — Sourabh ❣️ (@sourabhemraan) February 15, 2017

.@SrBachchan sir Aradhya se phone wapas lelo — Sir Bumrah – HMP (@Ibleed_sarcasm) February 15, 2017

@SrBachchan Sir, it is 104 satellites. I know one of them is Abhishek that you so desperately want him to launch in space😂😂😂 — Sherlock Holmes (@SanghiSherlock) February 15, 2017

@SrBachchan Oh! Got it! One of the satellite was clicking this picture. Hence, 103. — Noopur (@SummerDupahriya) February 15, 2017

@SrBachchan Sir ye picture?? Oh ho…You need to understand sir, ISRO only launches satellites. they can’t launch Abhishek. — Reveller (@mayank_korea) February 15, 2017

@SrBachchan Sir you could avoid posting the picture. No relevance. — Debitara Dutta (@DebitaraDutta) February 15, 2017

.@SrBachchan BADDDDDOOMBA likhna bhool gaye sir, suspend ho jaoge. — Rofl Gandhi (@RoflGandhi_) February 15, 2017

Nevertheless, it indeed is a memorable moment for India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated ISRO for the same. “This remarkable feat by @isro is yet another proud moment for our space scientific community and the nation. India salutes our scientists,” he said.

