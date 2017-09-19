Amitabh Bachchan posts PINK team picture; Twitterati ask, ‘Where are the women?’

Amitabh Bachchan had shared the picture to celebrate the one-year anniversary of his film Pink. (Source: Amitabh Bachchan/Twitter) Amitabh Bachchan had shared the picture to celebrate the one-year anniversary of his film Pink. (Source: Amitabh Bachchan/Twitter)

It goes without saying that actor Amitabh Bachchan has a massive fan following, and the same is reflected on social media. The superstar has over 29 million followers on Twitter, but this of course does not prevent him from getting trolled, and the most recent instance of that was when on the one-year anniversary of his film Pink, he tweeted out a picture with some of the crew. Technically nothing wrong with that, especially when the accompanying caption read, “T 2549 – The team of ‘PINK’ .. all in one frame .. and .. ALL, independent, individual .. NATIONAL AWARD WINNERS !!”

The problem, though – as pointed out by tweeple – the picture had only men, commemorating a women-centric film that won many accolades for the way it portrayed the women’s right. The irony escaped no one and soon the mega star was at the receiving end of many censorious tweets. While some said, “A film on women with no woman in the frame,” others pointed out the glaring error by saying, “A national award winning film about women’s dignity and rights but the celebration above has only meṅ in the frame. Wrong messaging sir.”

Here’s the tweet that started it all.

T 2549 – The team of ‘PINK’ .. all in one frame .. and .. ALL, independent, individual .. NATIONAL AWARD WINNERS !!🙏 pic.twitter.com/uQV55nUQsO — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 16, 2017

And these are some of the reactions it garnered.

A film on women with no woman in the frame. — Shusmita Khan (@ShusmitaKhan) September 16, 2017

Can’t see those three girls who lived independently, how they face society, how they face their morals. Pl repost with their pics too, sir — rahul verma (@rahulverma08) September 16, 2017

Sir this pic.is incomplete without d female actors since movie centred around them.They were the lead actors in d film with due respect 👍🙏 — varun mehra (@varunmehra) September 16, 2017

A national award winning film about women’s dignity and rights but the celebration above has only meṅ in the frame. Wrong messaging sir — Monica Jasuja (@jasuja) September 17, 2017

Where are the Girls ? Who made the characters memorable, they are not in the Team? — pramod k nair (@pramodknair1) September 16, 2017

The soul and spirit of PINK is missing in this pic sir. This is not the team… But part of the team. ☺️ — सही पकड़े है (@spreadinglav) September 16, 2017

the irony is that it was promoted as a female oriented movie. Smh 😞 — Muhammad Zaid Khan (@silvertongue_me) September 18, 2017

pink..women empowerment? Not a single woman in picture😟 — Ramish Fatima (@Ramish28) September 18, 2017

In which frame did the ladies fit in?🙄🙄 — Aditi Singh (@NotJustWords_ad) September 18, 2017

Wow! Look at you! U even have the audacity to write this caption! A movie about women but no woman in the frame!! Just great! — kajal bhavsar (@kajalbhavsar25) September 18, 2017

The film, which depicts the lives of three modern city girls, played by Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari and Andrea Tariang, and their fight for justice in a sexual assault case. The film was widely acclaimed for initiating a conversation about consent, as the story had struck an immediate chord with the audience and it had even won the Best Film On Social Issues at the 64th National Film Awards.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd