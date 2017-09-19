Only in Express

Amitabh Bachchan posts PINK team picture; Twitterati ask, ‘Where are the women?’

Amitabh Bachchan recently shared a picture of the 'team of Pink' and though it featured many of those associated with the film, the women were conspicuously absent. This exclusion, most likely incidental, has not gone down well with people on social media.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:September 19, 2017 4:01 pm
amitabh bachchan, amitabh bachchan trolled, film pink, twitter reactions, indian express, indian express news Amitabh Bachchan had shared the picture to celebrate the one-year anniversary of his film Pink. (Source: Amitabh Bachchan/Twitter)
It goes without saying that actor Amitabh Bachchan has a massive fan following, and the same is reflected on social media. The superstar has over 29 million followers on Twitter, but this of course does not prevent him from getting trolled, and the most recent instance of that was when on the one-year anniversary of his film Pink, he tweeted out a picture with some of the crew. Technically nothing wrong with that, especially when the accompanying caption read, “T 2549 – The team of ‘PINK’ .. all in one frame .. and .. ALL, independent, individual .. NATIONAL AWARD WINNERS !!”

The problem, though – as pointed out by tweeple – the picture had only men, commemorating a women-centric film that won many accolades for the way it portrayed the women’s right. The irony escaped no one and soon the mega star was at the receiving end of many censorious tweets. While some said, “A film on women with no woman in the frame,” others pointed out the glaring error by saying, “A national award winning film about women’s dignity and rights but the celebration above has only meṅ in the frame. Wrong messaging sir.”

Here’s the tweet that started it all.

And these are some of the reactions it garnered.

 

 

The film, which depicts the lives of three modern city girls, played by Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari and Andrea Tariang, and their fight for justice in a sexual assault case. The film was widely acclaimed for initiating a conversation about consent, as the story had struck an immediate chord with the audience and it had even won the Best Film On Social Issues at the 64th National Film Awards.

