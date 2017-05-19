Latest News

Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor’s first look from ‘102 Not Out’ is out, and the Internet cannot handle it

Amitabh Bachchan is essaying the role of a 102-year-old daddy, and Rishi Kapoor is playing it cool as his playful 75-year-old son in 102 Not Out.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:May 19, 2017 9:34 pm
Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan Rishi Kapoor 102 Not Out look, 102 Not Out, Amitabh Bachchan Rishi Kapoor old look, Amitabh Bachchan Rishi Kapoor old look, 102 Not Out first looks, 102 Not Out cast, 102 Not Out news, Amitabh Bachchan Rishi Kapoor film, Amitabh Bachchan Rishi Kapoor films, Amitabh Bachchan Rishi Kapoor news, Amitabh Bachchan film, Amitabh Bachchan upcoming film, Amitabh Bachchan news, entertainment news, indian express, indian express news Aren’t Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor looking supercool together? (Source: Taran Adarsh/Twitter)

If Amitabh Bachchan is the megastar of tinsel town, Rishi Kapoor is the quintessential cool daddy of Bollywood. Together, the hit duo are all set to spill magic in the forthcoming film 102 Not Out! After 26 years, the two stars are coming together on-screen and that too, as a father and son jodi.

Bachchan is essaying the role of a 102-year-old daddy, and Kapoor is playing it cool as his playful and perky 75-year-old son. Did it blow away your mind? Well, Twitterati were as shocked as you are and expressed their delight on the social media networking website.

ALSO READ | Amitabh Bachchan’s response to Aussie media comparing Virat Kohli with Donald Trump wins Twitterati’s respect

Considering how the two actors have etched an unforgettable place and irreplaceable respect among Hindi cinema lovers and how they have been entertaining us since four decades now, the excitement is only natural. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the sneak peek from the movie, which is based on Saumya Joshi’s Gujarati play by the same name.

ALSO READ | ‘Mind your language’ — Rishi Kapoor loses temper on Pakistani woman on Twitter

Check out the first look of the movie here.

And here’s what Rishi Kapoor posted:

Just as people saw the look of Umesh Shukla’s directorial, they couldn’t stop themselves and started posting a flurry of tweets. While some showered compliments, others bombarded them with hilarious witticisms. Read a few of them here.

Aren’t you excited to see them together? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

Buzzing Now

Top News

May 19: Latest News