Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor’s first look from ‘102 Not Out’ is out, and the Internet cannot handle it

Aren’t Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor looking supercool together? (Source: Taran Adarsh/Twitter) Aren’t Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor looking supercool together? (Source: Taran Adarsh/Twitter)

If Amitabh Bachchan is the megastar of tinsel town, Rishi Kapoor is the quintessential cool daddy of Bollywood. Together, the hit duo are all set to spill magic in the forthcoming film 102 Not Out! After 26 years, the two stars are coming together on-screen and that too, as a father and son jodi.

Bachchan is essaying the role of a 102-year-old daddy, and Kapoor is playing it cool as his playful and perky 75-year-old son. Did it blow away your mind? Well, Twitterati were as shocked as you are and expressed their delight on the social media networking website.

ALSO READ | Amitabh Bachchan’s response to Aussie media comparing Virat Kohli with Donald Trump wins Twitterati’s respect

Considering how the two actors have etched an unforgettable place and irreplaceable respect among Hindi cinema lovers and how they have been entertaining us since four decades now, the excitement is only natural. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the sneak peek from the movie, which is based on Saumya Joshi’s Gujarati play by the same name.

ALSO READ | ‘Mind your language’ — Rishi Kapoor loses temper on Pakistani woman on Twitter

Check out the first look of the movie here.

Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor reunite after almost 3 decades for director Umesh Shukla’s #102NotOut… Filming commences in Mumbai… pic.twitter.com/hnaTnpZm1f — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 19, 2017

And here’s what Rishi Kapoor posted:

Wonderful to work again with the Legendary Amitabh Bachchan. Thank you Amitji, it never felt the 26 years old hiatus.We connected instantly! pic.twitter.com/t259iyW2zr — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) May 18, 2017

Just as people saw the look of Umesh Shukla’s directorial, they couldn’t stop themselves and started posting a flurry of tweets. While some showered compliments, others bombarded them with hilarious witticisms. Read a few of them here.

@taran_adarsh @yadavsunanda08 Waise both of them are looking superb fantastic. All the best wishes to Father & son duo.🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/PzcxrdZMMv — Mili(R) (@MukherjiRatna) May 19, 2017

@chintskap Lambooji and Tingooji. Supah cute! — S Ramachandran (@indiarama) May 19, 2017

@taran_adarsh @Amirmurt George Bernard Shaw & Mark Twain together.. Huh — Keshav Ashwin Kumar (@Iamashwinallari) May 19, 2017

@taran_adarsh @umeshkshukla Happy people will look young no matter how old they get !!! #learnings 😊 — Karandeep Singh (@karandeep1406) May 19, 2017

@chintskap Ab toh khans ki position ko defenately khtra hone wala hai😎..keep it up @chintskap uncle and @SrBachchan dadu..

All the best to both of u😘 — Jyotika (@Imjytk) May 18, 2017

Aren’t you excited to see them together? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd