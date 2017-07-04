Amitabh Bachchan teaches this boy a lesson for ‘insulting’ his parents on Twitter

Amitabh Bachchan tweeted back to his youngster on Twitter. (Source: Twitter) Amitabh Bachchan tweeted back to his youngster on Twitter. (Source: Twitter)

Amitabh Bachchan is quite active on social media, and is known for connecting with his fans and admirers on a daily basis. From sharing words of wisdom to an occasional witty jest and posting new pictures every day, the Shahenshah of Bollywood makes sure he doesn’t miss even one day to chat with his followers. The 74-year-old recently took a detour from his usual friendly banter to teach a lesson to a youngster on Twitter. It seems, while scrolling, the Sarkar actor came across a tweet, from Twitter user Kush with the handle @KeeperOfTheDay, which read: “I am upset with my parents for making me exist. You just decided to make a person? Who’s gonna pay my bills? Me? I didn’t ask for this.”

Take a look at the tweet here.

I am upset with my parents for making me exist. You just decided to make a person? Who’s gonna pay my bills? Me? I didn’t ask for this. — Kush (@KeeperOfTheDay) June 19, 2017

Without wasting any time, Bachchan replied: “@KeeperOfTheDay @TumblrJournaI even your parents were made by your grand parents .. did they crib about their bills …???”

even your parents were made by your grand parents .. did they crib about their bills …??? — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 29, 2017

After looking at Bachchan’s tweet, Kush rushed to clarify his tweet. “With all due respect sir, it was supposed to be sarcasm. We all do respect and honor our parents and they are second to none,” he wrote.

Here’s his tweet to Bachchan.

even your parents were made by your grand parents .. did they crib about their bills …??? — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 29, 2017

No sooner had the actor tweeted it, a lot of people backed his words and went on to diss Kush’s tweet. Take a look at all the reactions on social media.

Sorry, but your parents did not make you, they are just participants with God, the Creator of life. A child is God’s gift! — Gisele Barbosa (@Cajoue) July 3, 2017

@iamfiveee_ Point of Correction.. Yo Parents didn’t make you, God did and he did that for a purpose* — NONCONFORMIST (@hengadas) June 20, 2017

even your parents were made by your grand parents .. did they crib about their bills …??? — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 29, 2017

Sorry, but your parents did not make you, they are just participants with God, the Creator of life. A child is God’s gift! — Gisele Barbosa (@Cajoue) July 3, 2017

Do you agree with Bachchan? Tell us in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd