Latest News

Amitabh Bachchan teaches this boy a lesson for ‘insulting’ his parents on Twitter

Amitabh Bachchan came across a tweet from a guy, who was 'insulting' his parents on Twitter, and gave it back to him with authority: 'Even your parents were made by your grand parents .. did they crib about their bills ...???' he asked him.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 4, 2017 6:24 pm
amitabh bachchan, amitabh bachchan twitter, amitabh bachchan parents insult tweet, amitabh bachchan twitter parents insult, amitabh bachchan teach lesson youngster insult, indian express, indian express news Amitabh Bachchan tweeted back to his youngster on Twitter. (Source: Twitter)
Related News

Amitabh Bachchan is quite active on social media, and is known for connecting with his fans and admirers on a daily basis. From sharing words of wisdom to an occasional witty jest and posting new pictures every day, the Shahenshah of Bollywood makes sure he doesn’t miss even one day to chat with his followers. The 74-year-old recently took a detour from his usual friendly banter to teach a lesson to a youngster on Twitter. It seems, while scrolling, the Sarkar actor came across a tweet, from Twitter user Kush with the handle @KeeperOfTheDay, which read: “I am upset with my parents for making me exist. You just decided to make a person? Who’s gonna pay my bills? Me? I didn’t ask for this.”

Take a look at the tweet here.

Without wasting any time, Bachchan replied: “@KeeperOfTheDay @TumblrJournaI even your parents were made by your grand parents .. did they crib about their bills …???”

After looking at Bachchan’s tweet, Kush rushed to clarify his tweet. “With all due respect sir, it was supposed to be sarcasm. We all do respect and honor our parents and they are second to none,” he wrote.

Here’s his tweet to Bachchan.

No sooner had the actor tweeted it, a lot of people backed his words and went on to diss Kush’s tweet. Take a look at all the reactions on social media.

Do you agree with Bachchan? Tell us in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jul 04: Latest News