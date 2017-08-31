Amitabh Bachchan’s tweets after Mumbai rains get on Twitterati’s nerves

What are your thoughts on Amitabh Bachchan’s tweets on the Mumbai rains? (Source: File Photo) What are your thoughts on Amitabh Bachchan’s tweets on the Mumbai rains? (Source: File Photo)

Mumbaikars found themselves in a flood-like situation when heavy rains lashed onto the city leaving it the city a standstill for more than nine hours on August 29. Sharing traffic updates and carpooling options, Twitter served as a link between the common people all across the city. While celebrities took to social media to express their disappointment and concern for fellow citizens on the microblogging site, Amitabh Bachchan’s thought it was the right time to bring a bit of comedy during the tragedy. Even as a lot of people were injured, left stranded or had lost their lives, the 74-year-old spilled jokes on #MumbaiRains.

“Mumbai real estate prices hit an all time high – Every building is now sea facing.”~ from Prasoon Pandey,” he tweeted, and then wrote: “Flooded roads, Police common man helping against terrible odds .. amidst this ‘Visarjan’ with band music still on .. amazing Mumbai.” But what infuriated his fans and followers was the tweet that read: “Don’t try to fight nature .. don’t put blame .. what did the most powerful nation in the World do against Hurricane Harvey ??”

Take a look at all the tweets here.

T 2531 –

” Mumbai real estate prices hit an all time high –

Every building is now sea facing.”~🤣🤣🤣🤣 from Prasoon Pandey pic.twitter.com/YIHFScHmY4 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 29, 2017

T 2531 -Flooded roads, Police common man helping against terrible odds .. amidst this ‘Visarjan’ with band music still on .. amazing Mumbai pic.twitter.com/kox7cDnuEB — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 29, 2017

T 2531 – Don’t try to fight nature .. don’t put blame .. what did the most powerful nation in the World do against Hurricane Harvey ?? pic.twitter.com/rvSJXS0Zgl — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 29, 2017

Trolling him by saying that there is a huge “difference between rains and hurricane,” people bashed him endlessly. What irked Twitterati further was how he had added his pictures in all the tweets – something that has been pointed out before as well. See some reactions here.

You know the difference between rains and hurricane? — Bhupen Sinha (@bksCG) August 29, 2017

Sir this is not hurricane Harvey and all it needed was an instruction to stay indoors today – so I’m sorry but your analysis is incorrect — Irate Optimist (@irate_optimist) August 29, 2017

You’re an incredible actor. But an obnoxious human being. Who makes jokes out of tragedies? Oh wait, privilege does. — Sumeet Keswani (@SumeetKeswani) August 30, 2017

He has gone crazy or what 😐 — Komal Verma (@wry_spectacles) August 29, 2017

Sir, please har tweet mein apna photo mat daliye. Please Sir. — Sohini (@Mittermaniac) August 29, 2017

This is why I don’t let my daadu join FB or Twitter. This is exactly why! — Totapari (@CoffeeNChirps) August 29, 2017

However, Bachchan also sympathised with the struggles of people in his other tweets.

T 2531 – Lashing rain .. flooded water logged .. but so admirable to see Mumbai Police, common man helping out .. true Mumbaikar Spirit pic.twitter.com/h2mZZFCliT — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 29, 2017

T 2532 – A peculiar eerie quiet in the morning of Mumbai .. and now the rain has started again .. BUT Mumbaikar Spirit is tough .. JAI HIND pic.twitter.com/2QxdtaUQwE — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 30, 2017

Meanwhile, to fight the chaos, people came to each other’s rescue. The Indian Navy distributed food and tea among people and a lot of gurudwaras, churches and mosques extended help by giving shelter during the havoc. Mumbai police was also alert and helped several distressed people.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd