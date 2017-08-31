Only in Express

Amitabh Bachchan’s tweets after Mumbai rains get on Twitterati’s nerves

While celebrities took to social media to express their disappointment and concern for fellow citizens on the networking website, Amitabh Bachchan's Twitter handle had a different story to tell. Even as a lot of people were injured, left stranded or had lost their lives, the 74-year-old spilled jokes on #MumbaiRains.

Published:August 31, 2017
What are your thoughts on Amitabh Bachchan's tweets on the Mumbai rains?
Mumbaikars found themselves in a flood-like situation when heavy rains lashed onto the city leaving it the city a standstill for more than nine hours on August 29. Sharing traffic updates and carpooling options, Twitter served as a link between the common people all across the city. While celebrities took to social media to express their disappointment and concern for fellow citizens on the microblogging site, Amitabh Bachchan’s thought it was the right time to bring a bit of comedy during the tragedy. Even as a lot of people were injured, left stranded or had lost their lives, the 74-year-old spilled jokes on #MumbaiRains.

“Mumbai real estate prices hit an all time high – Every building is now sea facing.”~ from Prasoon Pandey,” he tweeted, and then wrote: “Flooded roads, Police common man helping against terrible odds .. amidst this ‘Visarjan’ with band music still on .. amazing Mumbai.” But what infuriated his fans and followers was the tweet that read: “Don’t try to fight nature .. don’t put blame .. what did the most powerful nation in the World do against Hurricane Harvey ??”

Take a look at all the tweets here.

Trolling him by saying that there is a huge “difference between rains and hurricane,” people bashed him endlessly. What irked Twitterati further was how he had added his pictures in all the tweets – something that has been pointed out before as well. See some reactions here.

However, Bachchan also sympathised with the struggles of people in his other tweets.

Meanwhile, to fight the chaos, people came to each other’s rescue. The Indian Navy distributed food and tea among people and a lot of gurudwaras, churches and mosques extended help by giving shelter during the havoc. Mumbai police was also alert and helped several distressed people.

