Amitabh Bachchan is back with KBC 9, and Twitter’s having fun with ‘Lock Kar Diya Jaye’ jokes

Amitabh Bachchan is back on the small screen as the host of Kaun Banega Crorepati’s Season 9. The megastar made a comeback on the television game show after three long years and his fans can’t keep calm. Reportedly, the show has broken all its previous records with the highest number of registrations this year. The winning prize, that was Rs1 crore in the first season, has now been increased to Rs7 crore.

The latest season, which premiered on August 28 this year, was extremely nostalgia-inducing with its iconic tune and the signature Bachchan baritone. Even as the reality TV show is a hit among spectators and garnered great TRPs, Twitterati haven’t been able to resist from cracking jokes about the show on social media. Whether it is making fun of the “phone-a-friend” lifeline or how the 74-year-old posts his photo with every tweet — the microblogging site is filled with quirky witticisms on KBC. Sample this, “The best part about #KBC is that it gives Amitabh Bachchan less time to tweet,” one user tweeted.

The best part about #KBC is that it gives Amitabh Bachchan less time to tweet. — The-Lying-Lama (@KyaUkhaadLega) September 8, 2017

Amitabh~R u sure?

Salman~Yes

A~Confident?

S~Yes

A~Pakka?

S~Pakka

A~Lock kar diya jaaye?

S:Desh ka koi judge nahi kar saka, aap try karo#KBC — PhD in Bakchodi (@Atheist_Krishna) August 28, 2017

*Abhishek playing KBC with Amitabh* Amitabh :time hai aapko cheque sign karke dene ka Abhishek :apna credit card de do na hamesha ki tarah — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) September 11, 2017

*KBC* Amitabh: Tell us your sad story. Contestant: I pay my taxes honestly. Amitabh: Everyone does. Computer ji: Not everyone, Amitabh. — Cryptic Mind (@Vishj05) August 30, 2017

KBC Introduced Video Calling In Phone A Friend So That The Friend Cant Google Search To Answer You…. — Babu Bhaiya (@Shahrcasm) August 28, 2017

Contestant: I would like to call my friend Amitabh: ok..kya karte hai ye C: Tax inspector hai A: Computer ji sahi answer ko lock kia jaye — InGenious (@Bees_Kut) September 10, 2017

*KBC*

Mr Bachan – Kaunsi life line use karni hai aapko? Contestant – Phone a friend… Mr Bachan – Kya aapke dost ke pass Aadhar Card Hai? — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) September 11, 2017

*KBC*

Amitabh: Congratulations on winning..here is your money Contestant: WTF pic.twitter.com/g2UnbNuzAB — InGenious (@Bees_Kut) August 30, 2017

[KBC]

Contestant: Sir iska ans btao.

AB: Main kaise bta sakta hun

C: Fir starting mein dialogue kyu pela tha ‘aayiye milkr khelte hai KBC’😡 — Dr. Gill (@ikpsgill1) September 10, 2017

Amitabh : Aayiye aap aur main khelte hai kaun banega 2 Rupee people.

KRK :Crorepati k hisaab se aaya tha.

A – Aukaat K hisaab se aa. — Mr. Smoker (@Itsmy_rule) September 10, 2017

[KBC]

Salman: phone a friend

AB: kise phone lgaye

S: mere driver Ko

AB: Salman ke driver ko phone lgaya jaye

*Salman’s phone starts ringing* — Drunk BATMAN (@Caped_Humor) September 11, 2017

*KBC*

AB- kise call karenge?

Guy- ji gf ko **calling Aap jis number pe sampark krna chahte h wo abhi anya call par vyast h#Awkwardsilence — Mohtarma🍃 (@dimag_mat_kha) September 11, 2017

Husband (KBC Fanatic) while having sex: Wife:achanak ruk kyu gaye? Husband: hooter baja gaya devi ji ,ab to ye khel kal hi khela jayega 😹 — Charles Babuwski (@GaurangBhardwa1) September 7, 2017

▪Honey Singh ▪Eminem ▪KBC Mei “Phone a Friend” pe pura question padkr sunane wale. — Chaar Log (@ChaarLog_) September 9, 2017

[KBC]

Amitabh- Aap 50-50 bhi le sakti hai

South delhi girl- no , only oreo — BING (@ya_jhakaas) September 11, 2017

Surprisingly, what caught many unawares was how the questions asked to the viewers had a slight political tinge to it. From asking about the “toilet usage campaign” started about the government to playing voice notes of BJP ministers in the audio question, a string of such instances have also been replayed by Tweeple on the social media platform.

What do you think about the ninth season of KBC? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

