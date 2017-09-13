Only in Express

Amitabh Bachchan is back with KBC 9, and Twitter’s having fun with ‘Lock Kar Diya Jaye’ jokes

Kaun Banega Crorepati is a hit among spectators and has garnered great TRPs, but Twitterati hasn't been able to resist from cracking jokes about the show on social media.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 13, 2017 10:33 pm
kaun banega crorepati, amitabh bachchan, kbc, kbc season 9, kaun banega crorepati season 9, amitabh bachchan kbc, kbc jokes, kbc jokes twitter, indian express, indian express news Twitter is buzzing with quirky witticisms on KBC. (Source: File Photo)
Amitabh Bachchan is back on the small screen as the host of Kaun Banega Crorepati’s Season 9. The megastar made a comeback on the television game show after three long years and his fans can’t keep calm. Reportedly, the show has broken all its previous records with the highest number of registrations this year. The winning prize, that was Rs1 crore in the first season, has now been increased to Rs7 crore.

The latest season, which premiered on August 28 this year, was extremely nostalgia-inducing with its iconic tune and the signature Bachchan baritone. Even as the reality TV show is a hit among spectators and garnered great TRPs, Twitterati haven’t been able to resist from cracking jokes about the show on social media. Whether it is making fun of the “phone-a-friend” lifeline or how the 74-year-old posts his photo with every tweet — the microblogging site is filled with quirky witticisms on KBC. Sample this, “The best part about #KBC is that it gives Amitabh Bachchan less time to tweet,” one user tweeted.

Check out some tweets here.

Surprisingly, what caught many unawares was how the questions asked to the viewers had a slight political tinge to it. From asking about the “toilet usage campaign” started about the government to playing voice notes of BJP ministers in the audio question, a string of such instances have also been replayed by Tweeple on the social media platform.

What do you think about the ninth season of KBC? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

