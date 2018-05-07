Amitabh Bachchan has a request to ‘Twitter ji’

Follow Us:
Monday, May 07, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
Known for his pro-activeness on Facebook and Twitter, Amitabh Bachchan took to the micro-blogging site with a request this time, complete with a rather colourful picture of him with his hands folded and head bowed down.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 7, 2018 4:37:50 pm
Amitabh Bachchan wrote an open letter to Twitter itself, requesting for more followers.

Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘Badumba’ tweets and Facebook posts are well-known to his followers and fans across the world by now. The veteran actor, who is pretty active on social media, is known to often tweet out messages, comprising of replies to his followers at times and his own photos — in multiple hues — otherwise. But this time, Bachchan took to the micro-blogging site with a request, complete with a rather colourful picture of him with his hands folded and head bowed down. His petition was to Twitter itself, requesting for more followers. After all, “kab se itna kuch dal rahe hain” (I have been tweeting so much for so long now.)

Bachchan’s hilarious tweet went thus: “T 2795Arre yaar Twitter ji .. yaar ab toh hamare numbers badha do .. kab se itna kuch dal rahe hain .. kuch aur karna ho, number badhane ke liye to bolo🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 .. TJKBM !!!” , which translates to “Twitter, at least increase the number (of followers) now…have been doing so much for so long now. If there is anything else that I should be doing to increase numbers, then tell me.” His tweet, resonates with a lot of social media junkies (you know who you are) who obsess over followers/likes on different social media platforms. While you are probably too high-headed to write an open letter to ‘Twitter ji’, Big B knows he is way above all of that.

This is his tweet.

These are some of the responses his tweet garnered.

Any way you could help Big B till Twitter ji responds? Send us your solutions to his problem on the comments’ section below.

