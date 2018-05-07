Amitabh Bachchan has a request to ‘Twitter ji’

Amitabh Bachchan wrote an open letter to Twitter itself, requesting for more followers. (Source: Amitabh Bachchan/Twitter) Amitabh Bachchan wrote an open letter to Twitter itself, requesting for more followers. (Source: Amitabh Bachchan/Twitter)

Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘Badumba’ tweets and Facebook posts are well-known to his followers and fans across the world by now. The veteran actor, who is pretty active on social media, is known to often tweet out messages, comprising of replies to his followers at times and his own photos — in multiple hues — otherwise. But this time, Bachchan took to the micro-blogging site with a request, complete with a rather colourful picture of him with his hands folded and head bowed down. His petition was to Twitter itself, requesting for more followers. After all, “kab se itna kuch dal rahe hain” (I have been tweeting so much for so long now.)

Bachchan’s hilarious tweet went thus: “T 2795 – Arre yaar Twitter ji .. yaar ab toh hamare numbers badha do .. kab se itna kuch dal rahe hain .. kuch aur karna ho, number badhane ke liye to bolo🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 .. TJKBM !!!” , which translates to “Twitter, at least increase the number (of followers) now…have been doing so much for so long now. If there is anything else that I should be doing to increase numbers, then tell me.” His tweet, resonates with a lot of social media junkies (you know who you are) who obsess over followers/likes on different social media platforms. While you are probably too high-headed to write an open letter to ‘Twitter ji’, Big B knows he is way above all of that.

This is his tweet.

T 2795 – Arre yaar Twitter ji .. yaar ab toh hamare numbers badha do .. kab se itna kuch dal rahe hain .. kuch aur karna ho, number badhane ke liye to bolo🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 .. TJKBM !!! pic.twitter.com/V5L4AMJNGq — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 4, 2018

These are some of the responses his tweet garnered.

Sir , you have to follow me then only I will follow back — Om Prakash Singh (@24Singhom) May 6, 2018

Install JD app. Har app ka solution ekk app mai. 😂 — sahdev verma (@dev_verma04) May 6, 2018

Sir u didn’t noticed 😱 I recently started following u 🙃😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Megha Kandhway (@megha_kandhway) May 6, 2018

@SrBachchan The number of followers you have does not make you better than anyone else. Hitler had millions, and Jesus had only 12. — IT Solutions (@itsolme) February 21, 2013

Any way you could help Big B till Twitter ji responds? Send us your solutions to his problem on the comments’ section below.

