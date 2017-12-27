Amitabh Bacchan’s cryptic ‘nice’ tweet gets hilarious contexts on the Internet

What do you think Amitabh Bachchan must have wanted to say?(Source: File Photo) What do you think Amitabh Bachchan must have wanted to say?(Source: File Photo)

Amitabh Bachchan is known for his baritone, his epic method acting and for his enviable height and handsomeness. But what he is also known for, especially on social media, is his Twitter game. When it comes to posting on the micro-blogging site, Bachchan is no holds barred and pretty active. From taking a stand on social issues to calling out other actors for not picking when he called them to wish on their birthday, he is quirky and fun. And that he shares his pictures along with the tweets — irrespective of whether he is wishing his fans and followers on a festival or wishing the Indian cricket team on winning a match or just posting a random one — is just as amusing. But this time, it was none of the above that got the Netizens talking. Senior Bachchan just posted the word ‘Nice’, without any context or his popular collage of pictures to bolster the word and Twitterati took it upon themselves to decode it.

Well, more than decoding, the fans blinded by their love for the veteran actor chose to join in, as was evident from the responses that included “Very nice,” “Super,” “Super nice” and the mother of it all — “Nephew”. No, we won’t explain the “joke” to you though.

Okay, so this is the tweet that started it all.

nice — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 26, 2017

And this is how it opened a can of worms thereafter.

Very nice — Sir Dhoni (@CriminalSingh) December 26, 2017

So sweet — गल्लु छैडवाल बस्सी (Ram meena) (@RamMeen99084125) December 26, 2017

super — vishwa vishwa (@vishwav46196980) December 27, 2017

And then, this realisation dawned on somebody.

379 retweet for an out of blue “nice” and here I don’t get a text back😂😂 — Karmveer (@Karmvee10926122) December 26, 2017

While somebody else wondered if Aaradhya had hijacked her grandfather’s Twitter account.

Araddhya in control??? — Chitta iPhoneX (@stspring) December 27, 2017

Someone else decided to nurse his narcissism a little, because why not!

Woh toh mai hoon thnxx — The Boss (@PoojaSC9) December 27, 2017

This Twitter user was thinking the obvious

Sir photo upload nahi hui shayad — Hrithik🍕 (@hrithik_says) December 26, 2017

But the best of all was when people decided to weave their own explanations into the tweet.

Abhishek: I have decided to quit acting.

Big B: http://t.co/41OqwA4XEX — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) December 26, 2017

My friends tagging someone else in the memes Me: http://t.co/QkUTavDF2x — Anamika (@MiishNottyAna) December 26, 2017

Me: *Breaks a glass* Mom from 2361 KMs away: http://t.co/mvvU7WTIWo — Sand-d Singh (@Sand_In_Deed) December 26, 2017

Set max decided to name themselves sooryavansham max. Bigb : http://t.co/UNJxZWv0TL — Vishal Telang (@vishaliimb) December 26, 2017

When she cooks food for the first time and it’s not that tasty.

She- how’s it?? He- http://t.co/uapep8P6Gb — पटाखा गुड़ी (@theflyingnemo) December 26, 2017

Well, the tweet must have seemed cryptic to you and me, but these Twitter users seemed to have taken it upon themselves to fill in the blanks gladly. What do you think Bachchan must have wanted to say? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

