Amitabh Bacchan’s cryptic ‘nice’ tweet gets hilarious contexts on the Internet

Amitabh Bachchan just posted the word 'Nice', without any context or his popular collage of pictures to bolster the word and Twitterati took it upon themselves to decode it.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: December 27, 2017 10:49 am
amitabh bachchan, amitabh bachchan tweets, amitabh bachchan twitter, amitabh bachchan funny tweets, amitabh bachchan latest tweets, indian express, indian express news What do you think Amitabh Bachchan must have wanted to say?(Source: File Photo)
Amitabh Bachchan is known for his baritone, his epic method acting and for his enviable height and handsomeness. But what he is also known for, especially on social media, is his Twitter game. When it comes to posting on the micro-blogging site, Bachchan is no holds barred and pretty active. From taking a stand on social issues to calling out other actors for not picking when he called them to wish on their birthday, he is quirky and fun. And that he shares his pictures along with the tweets — irrespective of whether he is wishing his fans and followers on a festival or wishing the Indian cricket team on winning a match or just posting a random one — is just as amusing. But this time, it was none of the above that got the Netizens talking. Senior Bachchan just posted the word ‘Nice’, without any context or his popular collage of pictures to bolster the word and Twitterati took it upon themselves to decode it.

Well, more than decoding, the fans blinded by their love for the veteran actor chose to join in, as was evident from the responses that included “Very nice,” “Super,” “Super nice” and the mother of it all — “Nephew”. No, we won’t explain the “joke” to you though.

Okay, so this is the tweet that started it all.

And this is how it opened a can of worms thereafter.

And then, this realisation dawned on somebody.

While somebody else wondered if Aaradhya had hijacked her grandfather’s Twitter account.

Someone else decided to nurse his narcissism a little, because why not!

This Twitter user was thinking the obvious

But the best of all was when people decided to weave their own explanations into the tweet.

Well, the tweet must have seemed cryptic to you and me, but these Twitter users seemed to have taken it upon themselves to fill in the blanks gladly. What do you think Bachchan must have wanted to say? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

