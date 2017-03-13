Trending News

Amit Shah’s response to girl who ‘complained’ on Twitter of being ignored is hilarious

'Sab mile hue hai ji. Ye hamare khilaaf saazish hai.'

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:March 13, 2017 1:06 pm
amit shah, amit shah bjp, amit shah reply to girl on twitter, amit shah twiiter, amit shah tweets, narendra modi, narendra modi twiiter, arvind kejriwal, amit shah arvind kejriwal tweets Nupur, a Twitter user, ‘lamented’ about how she “never got a response” from either Narendra Modi or Amit Shah.(Source: File Photo)

After the BJP’s landslide victory in Uttar Pradesh, the largest state to go to polls this year, people are yet to come to terms with the results. While congratulatory messages poured in for the winning parties, the losing side was ridiculed, especially on Twitter. It is however, this particular tweet from BJP chief Amit Shah that has got Twitter users’ attention.

Senior BJP leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi were evidently ecstatic after the massive win, and took no time before even responding to a couple of congratulatory messages on Twitter. But Nupur, a Twitter user, ‘lamented’ about how she “never got a response” from either Modi or Shah. This, only to get an equally witty response from the BJP chief himself!

Here are some of the congratulatory messages that the PM responded to.

“I never get a response from @narendramodi or @AmitShah. Sab mile hue hai ji. Ye hamare khilaaf saazish hai,” she wrote to which Shah’s reply was a witty “Thank you Nupur…Aapko bhook hadtaal karne ki jarurat nahi hai :).”

Here is the exchange.

Here are some of the reactions the tweets garnered.

