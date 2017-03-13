Amit Shah’s response to girl who ‘complained’ on Twitter of being ignored is hilarious

Nupur, a Twitter user, ‘lamented’ about how she “never got a response” from either Narendra Modi or Amit Shah.(Source: File Photo) Nupur, a Twitter user, ‘lamented’ about how she “never got a response” from either Narendra Modi or Amit Shah.(Source: File Photo)

After the BJP’s landslide victory in Uttar Pradesh, the largest state to go to polls this year, people are yet to come to terms with the results. While congratulatory messages poured in for the winning parties, the losing side was ridiculed, especially on Twitter. It is however, this particular tweet from BJP chief Amit Shah that has got Twitter users’ attention.

Senior BJP leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi were evidently ecstatic after the massive win, and took no time before even responding to a couple of congratulatory messages on Twitter. But Nupur, a Twitter user, ‘lamented’ about how she “never got a response” from either Modi or Shah. This, only to get an equally witty response from the BJP chief himself!

Here are some of the congratulatory messages that the PM responded to.

Thanks for the kind wishes. http://t.co/Mk3t1ftfNp — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 11, 2017

My gratitude for the wishes. http://t.co/E2SGc35S2g — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 11, 2017

“I never get a response from @narendramodi or @AmitShah. Sab mile hue hai ji. Ye hamare khilaaf saazish hai,” she wrote to which Shah’s reply was a witty “Thank you Nupur…Aapko bhook hadtaal karne ki jarurat nahi hai :).”

Here is the exchange.

I never get a response from @narendramodi or @AmitShah. Sab mile hue hai ji. Ye hamare khilaaf saazish hai. — Nupur (@UnSubtleDesi) March 11, 2017

Thank you Nupur…Aapko bhook hadtaal karne ki jarurat nahi hai :) http://t.co/0bkrXEO87M — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 11, 2017

Here are some of the reactions the tweets garnered.

@UnSubtleDesi Wah Wah…response from Amit Shah ji. I am your fan of your writing. — Ruuchi V Singh (@Ruchiing) March 12, 2017

@UnSubtleDesi @narendramodi @AmitShah lo ji madam ab to amitji ne reply bhi kar dia. Now cheer up — manoj chaudhary (@dedha79) March 12, 2017

@AmitShah This is awesome! Kudos to BJP president. — Abhishek Tandon (@Abhishektandon_) March 11, 2017

