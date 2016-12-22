Amid the demonetisation discontent, this Twitter thread on how it might solve the ‘problem’ forever has gone viral

This Twitter thread has gone viral This Twitter thread has gone viral

The Prime Minister’s demonetisation move has been largely criticised across the country because of the problems people have had to face so as to access their own money. People have had to stand in long queues outside banks and ATMs and the situation doesn’t look like it might get any better as PM Narendra Modi had assured it would in 50 days.

Though there were many who initially applauded Modi’s surgical strike on black money and corruption, the poor execution of the move has caused many initial supporters against the cause as well. However, there are still a percentage of people who are not opposed to the move and are looking at the promised bright side.

In a series of tweets that have gone viral, Twitter user @AshDubey_ explained how the current situation might lead to a better future even if it’s one of the main causes of worry at the moment, something that the PM has tried to convey in his post-demonetisation speeches. The user narrated how the country has changed over the years and the concept of queues is not new to India’s population. “Dynasty forced ppl to stay in queue 2purchase ur 1KG Rice/Sugar for decades.. now cribbing to use Digital Tech to permanently solve issues?” read a tweet.

@AshDubey_ also criticised the condition of the country under Indian National Congress pointing out slow-paced development. “owning an scooter, TV/Telephone was massive ‘Status Symbol’ in Nehru/Indira/Rajiv days.. U used 2get phone connection in 8-10yrs…LPG connection is still a Middle class thing.. Lower Income grp cud not afford it. Modi initiated a scheme after “Mr Morality” looted 10Yrs (sic),” read another tweet.

However, people were quick to retort with ‘logical’ counter mentioning lack of technology and infrastructure in place at the time.

Read the thread here.

The user of the viral post has “Rightly Right-Write Right” as Twitter bio.

