‘All time Gr8’: Amul celebrates Roger Federer’s historic 8th Wimbledon title with this beautiful cartoon

Ace Tennis player Roger Federer beat Marin Cilic in the Wimbledon 2017 men’s singles final winning his eighth title. His historic feat stunned the world as many had written off Federer in 2016. Many also expected him to retire at the end of last season where he lost in the Wimbledon semi-finals and then took six months off to rest his ailing knee. But cut to 2017, he truly rose as a Phoenix!

As the world stood witness to a spectacular Federer magic on Sunday, with celebrities and royals rooting for him from the stands, he aced his game with flair and flamboyance.

With 19 Grand Slams in his kitty, not just his fans, but the entire world took to salute this sporting legend. And quite naturally, Amul too gave a beautiful tribute to this top player from Switzerland. Fourteen years after winning his first Grand Slam title at Wimbledon, Federer clinched a historic eighth All England Club trophy and 19th major on Sunday.

The dairy brand in its latest topical celebrated Federer eighth Wimbledon title with a cartoon that reads, “Roger gets betterer with age”, and we couldn’t agree more! Victory over Marin Cilic made the 35-year-old, the oldest man to triumph in the courts of the prestigious club. With a tagline, “All time Gr8”, it resembles the exact sentiments of his fans.

Record wise, he now has eight Wimbledon trophies, breaking the tie of seven he shared with Pete Sampras since 2012, five US Opens and a single French Open. He has won 26 Masters, a 2008 Olympic doubles gold medal with close friend Stan Wawrinka and a Davis Cup victory for Switzerland in 2014.

