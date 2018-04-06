Forget Star India’s record deal with BCCI, here’s all you can buy with Rs 6138.1 crore

Star India outbid Sony and Reliance Jio to come up with the staggering amount of Rs 6138.1 crore at the end of three days of BCCI’s e-auction. Star India outbid Sony and Reliance Jio to come up with the staggering amount of Rs 6138.1 crore at the end of three days of BCCI’s e-auction.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) sold the broadcast rights for games in the Indian home-ground to Star India at a whopping price of Rs 6138.1 crore. Star India outbid Sony and Reliance Jio to come up with the staggering amount at the end of three days of the e-auction. Given that there are 102 international games across three formats of the sport, it comes up to Rs 60.1 crore per match. In 2012-2018, it was Rs 43 crore each. The broadcast company’s winning bid covers worldwide TV and digital rights after a 59.31 per cent hike from 2012.

As we make peace with the news, here is the thing — not all of us are probably as enthusiastic as Star India about sports. So, if we had that kind of money to cough up, we would probably be investing it somewhere else. If you are a student, you probably have already mentally calculated the number of plates of momos (and bottles of Old Monk) that you can buy with that sort of money. Doesn’t sound like you? Well, we still have you covered.

Are you among those dreamers who have their eyes set on Ambani’s plush house Antilla or creating a magnum opus like SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali? Guess what, we have made the job easier for you. Check out our lowdown of all the things that you can buy, if you had Rs 6138.1 crore in hand and were not too eager to buy BCCI’s media rights.

* Given how a filling plate of delicious chicken/paneer momo can come up to cost Rs 100 each, you can buy 61,38,10,000 plates of them with Rs 6138.1 crore. You heard us!

* Were you eyeing the latest iPhone X, but its startling price – Rs 1,02,000 – disheartened you? Well, now you have thousands of crores! And with that, you can buy about 6,01,774 number of Apple’s latest offing from the iPhone department.

* Okay, fine, an expensive phone is probably not your thing. But if a bottle of Old Monk Gold Reserve Rum (750ml) is what you have your heart set at, then you can buy about 27,15,97,345 (approximately) of them.

* Not a fan of rum? You could grab about 27,28,04,444 cans of beer instead.

* Alright, you are probably a teetotaler who wants to invest in properties and go to sleep dreaming of living in a mansion like the Ambanis. Well, given how Antilla reportedly costs about Rs 19,500 crore, you can approximately buy one-third of the living space of the Ambani household.

* Got your eyes on Abraj Al Bait, the costliest building in the world? Well, you could get about 1/16 space of that too.

* At Rs 11,400 crores, the Nirav Modi-Punjab National Bank scam was one of the most shocking ones in the recent past. If only Star India was generous enough to offer 6168.1 crores then, they would have got a fan for life in Nirav Modi and PNB would have had only to worry about the rest half of the debt.

* Given how the budget of Baahubali 2 film was a whopping Rs 430 crore, 24 more such visual wonders that could be made.

So, what would you like to do with that money? Got other ideas on your mind? Share it in the comments below.

