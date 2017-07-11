This AIB comedian’s tweets in response to fat-shamers on the Internet will inspire you

Supriya Joshi, who works with All India Bakchod (AIB) asserts it is important that people don’t take fat-shaming on Internet lying low. (Source: Supriya Joshi/Facebook) Supriya Joshi, who works with All India Bakchod (AIB) asserts it is important that people don’t take fat-shaming on Internet lying low. (Source: Supriya Joshi/Facebook)

Fat-shaming has become predominant now, thanks to the Internet. It has become easier for people to sit behind the safety of their desktop screens and pass brutal judgements on how women should ‘ideally’ look and carry themselves in a ‘sanskaari way’. More often than not, women who don’t conform to the ideal body size find themselves at the receiving end of this form of cyber-bullying. But how long would you ignore insensitive trolls? Supriya Joshi, who works with All India Bakchod (AIB) asserts it is important that people take none of this lying low. After being tagged on unnecessary and definitely not-funny memes that fat-shame people, Joshi decided she had had enough and schooled the trolls back.

Joshi took to Twitter to share a meme on ‘When you meet a fatty family’ that a Twitter user posted – showing Joshi as ‘your girlfriend’, TV personality Dolly Bindra as ‘your girlfriend’s mother’, comedian and TV host Bharti Singh as ‘your girlfriend’s elder sister’ and Tanmay Bhat as ‘your girlfriend’s younger brother’.

She wrote “Hi guys, want to take a quick moment to address these memes I have been getting tagged on recently,” and then went on to show body-shamers their right place. Joshi tweeted about how it took her a ‘lifetime’ to love her body and wouldn’t succumb to this trolling and let the haters win.

Talking to indianexpress.com, the 31-year-old said that she believes no matter what anybody says about you, it is in fact a reflection of who they are. “Women’s bodies, specially, are subject to public scrutiny, no matter what the shape and size. People will always try to kill your self confidence and self worth and push you into what they think is your place in the scheme of things. But who are they to tell you how you should see yourself? We are all unique individuals and beauty is not a concept that is set in stone. Everyone is beautiful, and the more you accept that, the lesser the hate will effect you.” she said.

Read her entire thread here.

Hi guys, want to take a quick moment to address these memes I have been getting tagged on recently. http://t.co/nBGBouCTOC — Supriya (@supaarwoman) July 10, 2017

Traditionally, fat women like myself have served as the punchline for almost every joke imaginable. — Supriya (@supaarwoman) July 10, 2017

Media has dictated that a body like mine is not a normal body, therefore it is hideous and demands to be made fun of. — Supriya (@supaarwoman) July 10, 2017

Because that’s what you do with things you don’t understand – you either respond with hate, or you respond by making fun of them. — Supriya (@supaarwoman) July 10, 2017

Another additional layer (pardon the pun) to this is that along with being fat, I am also a woman. — Supriya (@supaarwoman) July 10, 2017

So the jokes and the hate towards me will always be x100 than what a fat guy will receive. I see this every single day. — Supriya (@supaarwoman) July 10, 2017

I receive vicious and vile comments on my Instagram pictures, on my Instagram lives and I am also tagged on so many memes such as this one. — Supriya (@supaarwoman) July 10, 2017

All of which are basically saying, “Hey, how are you doing these things, you’re fat, remember? Haha shut up fatty!” — Supriya (@supaarwoman) July 10, 2017

All of which are basically saying, “Hey, how are you doing these things, you’re fat, remember? Haha shut up fatty!” — Supriya (@supaarwoman) July 10, 2017

But I will not shut up. I will still put myself out there. Because if I shut up and hide, I will let the haters win. — Supriya (@supaarwoman) July 10, 2017

It has taken me a lifetime to love my body, and I will not let the small mindedness of a few misguided people take that away from me. — Supriya (@supaarwoman) July 10, 2017

So yeah, please go on, make those memes, call me names. But for heaven’s sake at least be creative about it. — Supriya (@supaarwoman) July 10, 2017

Calling me fat is not funny, you’re literally telling me what I look like. I have a mirror. I see it every day and love who I’m seeing in it — Supriya (@supaarwoman) July 10, 2017

The only way to normalise all the unique body types that exist is to put yourself out there as much as you can. — Supriya (@supaarwoman) July 10, 2017

Before I end this thread, I just want to say something I say at the end of every Insta live I do: You are beautiful & have no physical flaws — Supriya (@supaarwoman) July 10, 2017

Please continue to love yourself and others around you. End thread. — Supriya (@supaarwoman) July 10, 2017

The Mumbai-based comedian’s spirited retort was met with applause and love from many Twitter users.

You are a star as far as I am concerned. Keep shining. — Rajneesh (@MrMrRajneesh) July 10, 2017

Ugh they’re all garbage. You’re amazing. ?? — Ishita Yadav (@IshitaYadav) July 10, 2017

However, she soon got back on the micro-blogging site again to address the trolls who apparently argued that they were just ‘concerned about her health’. Read her replies to them here.

oh lol it’s not over yet, now I have to add one more point because there’s a raging debate on my mentions right now. — Supriya (@supaarwoman) July 10, 2017

Obesity is a health issue, there’s no denying that. But this thread was not talking about that at all. — Supriya (@supaarwoman) July 10, 2017

For those saying I should lose weight because it’s not healthy, Hello, you don’t give a rat’s ass about my health. — Supriya (@supaarwoman) July 10, 2017

And also, losing weight is not the solution to ending the hate towards bigger bodies. You’ll still call us names, different names, but still — Supriya (@supaarwoman) July 10, 2017

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd