This AIB comedian’s tweets in response to fat-shamers on the Internet will inspire you

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 11, 2017 11:17 am
body shaming, cyberbullying on internet, supriya joshi aib gets back at fat shamers on internet, supaarwoman against fast shamers on internet all india bakchod twitter, indian express, indian express news Supriya Joshi, who works with All India Bakchod (AIB) asserts it is important that people don’t take fat-shaming on Internet lying low. (Source: Supriya Joshi/Facebook)
Fat-shaming has become predominant now, thanks to the Internet. It has become easier for people to sit behind the safety of their desktop screens and pass brutal judgements on how women should ‘ideally’ look and carry themselves in a ‘sanskaari way’. More often than not, women who don’t conform to the ideal body size find themselves at the receiving end of this form of cyber-bullying. But how long would you ignore insensitive trolls? Supriya Joshi, who works with All India Bakchod (AIB) asserts it is important that people take none of this lying low. After being tagged on unnecessary and definitely not-funny memes that fat-shame people, Joshi decided she had had enough and schooled the trolls back.

Joshi took to Twitter to share a meme on ‘When you meet a fatty family’ that a Twitter user posted – showing Joshi as ‘your girlfriend’, TV personality Dolly Bindra as ‘your girlfriend’s mother’, comedian and TV host Bharti Singh as ‘your girlfriend’s elder sister’ and Tanmay Bhat as ‘your girlfriend’s younger brother’.

She wrote “Hi guys, want to take a quick moment to address these memes I have been getting tagged on recently,” and then went on to show body-shamers their right place. Joshi tweeted about how it took her a ‘lifetime’ to love her body and wouldn’t succumb to this trolling and let the haters win.

Talking to indianexpress.com, the 31-year-old said that she believes no matter what anybody says about you, it is in fact a reflection of who they are. “Women’s bodies, specially, are subject to public scrutiny, no matter what the shape and size. People will always try to kill your self confidence and self worth and push you into what they think is your place in the scheme of things. But who are they to tell you how you should see yourself? We are all unique individuals and beauty is not a concept that is set in stone. Everyone is beautiful, and the more you accept that, the lesser the hate will effect you.” she said.

Read her entire thread here.

The Mumbai-based comedian’s spirited retort was met with applause and love from many Twitter users.

However, she soon got back on the micro-blogging site again to address the trolls who apparently argued that they were just ‘concerned about her health’. Read her replies to them here.

 

