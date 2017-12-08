Alia Bhatt’s latest magazine cover turns into a meme; Twitterati find humour in her hairstyle

Alia Bhatt’s haircut turned into memes when it caught the eye of the Twitterati. (Source: Wolf6152ag/Twitter) Alia Bhatt’s haircut turned into memes when it caught the eye of the Twitterati. (Source: Wolf6152ag/Twitter)

Many of us, at some point of time have gone through a ‘bad haircut’ phase. Whether it was during the school days when long hair was prohibited or during college time when experimenting was the hot thing to do. Interestingly, the latest photo shoot of Alia Bhatt, where the actor appeared on a magazine cover sporting a front bob fringe cut, has triggered some ‘bad haircut’ memories for netizens.

While some fans of the actor praised her look and stated that she looked cute, others quickly decided that her hairstyle was meme-worthy. Social media users posted various ways in which Bhatt’s latest style could be incorporated.

From calling the hairstyle an inspiration from Stranger Things to comparing it to the well known ‘Katori‘ cut, Twitterati left no stone unturned while mocking Bhatt’s hairstyle. Here are some of the reactions that have been going around:

* If LoL has a face * pic.twitter.com/yrJlDWrOMC — Hunट₹₹♂ (@nickhunterr) December 7, 2017

if we spray white color on alia’s hair it will looks like this.. pic.twitter.com/YMhkFBXfg4 — bedardi raja (@CopyWalaTweet) December 7, 2017

Alia Bhatt has a cameo in the next Ice-Age movie! pic.twitter.com/Pszq1v5h4B — Robin Good 💩 (@Robin_GoodX) December 8, 2017

Friend: Hey Alia, nice haircut! Where did you get it from? Alia: The Upside Down pic.twitter.com/2osqmUxeFx — Imagination Junkie (@Jia1303) December 8, 2017

Her bangs are also reminiscent of the character Amélie, played by Audrey Tautou. While, we do think that the actor looked cute and child-like on the cover, Twitterati don’t agree with us.

