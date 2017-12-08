Top Stories

Alia Bhatt’s latest magazine cover turns into a meme; Twitterati find humour in her hairstyle

From calling the hairstyle an inspiration from Stranger Things to comparing it to the well known 'Katori' cut, Twitterati left no stone unturned while mocking Alia Bhatt's hairstyle.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: December 8, 2017 5:44 pm
Alia Bhatt, Alia Bhatt latest photos, twitter reactions, Twitter, social media viral, Alia Bhatt Elle magazine, Alia Bhatt fashion, Alia Bhatt style, Alia Bhatt pics, Alia Bhatt images, Alia Bhatt photos, Alia Bhatt latest news, Alia Bhatt news, Alia Bhatt magazine, Alia Bhatt movies, indian express, indian express news Alia Bhatt’s haircut turned into memes when it caught the eye of the Twitterati. (Source: Wolf6152ag/Twitter)
Related News

Many of us, at some point of time have gone through a ‘bad haircut’ phase. Whether it was during the school days when long hair was prohibited or during college time when experimenting was the hot thing to do. Interestingly, the latest photo shoot of Alia Bhatt, where the actor appeared on a magazine cover sporting a front bob fringe cut, has triggered some ‘bad haircut’ memories for netizens.

While some fans of the actor praised her look and stated that she looked cute, others quickly decided that her hairstyle was meme-worthy. Social media users posted various ways in which Bhatt’s latest style could be incorporated.

From calling the hairstyle an inspiration from Stranger Things to comparing it to the well known ‘Katori‘ cut, Twitterati left no stone unturned while mocking Bhatt’s hairstyle. Here are some of the reactions that have been going around:

Her bangs are also reminiscent of the character Amélie, played by Audrey Tautou. While, we do think that the actor looked cute and child-like on the cover, Twitterati don’t agree with us.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Dec 08: Latest News