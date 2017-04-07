Trending News

Akshay Kumar wins National Award for Rustom; divides the Twitterati like never before

Akshay Kumar won his first National Award for Rustom and draws both praises and flak.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:April 7, 2017 3:49 pm
akshay kumar, akshay kumar national award, national awards 2017, akshay kumar rustom, akshay best actor national award, best actor in national awards, 64th national awards, aligarh, pink in national awards, indian express, indian express news Do you think the actor deserved this award? (Source: File Photo)

Akshay Kumar has make it real big this time. The actor won a National Award for the Best Actor category at 64th National Awards ceremony held at National Media Centre, New Delhi, on April 7, 2017. The actor who failed to win a National Award in his long career spanning over 20 years is apparently delighted upon receiving the much-coveted award this time for his role in the movie ‘Rustom’.

The actor even took to Twitter and posted a video in order to share his feelings with his fans. In the video, Kumar also thanked his wife Twinkle Khanna and made a reference to Khanna teasing him often for not winning an award all this while.
The fans of the actor were also elated seeing their favourite Bollywood hero bring home the bacon. They started pouring in a lot of praises for Kumar as well as for his dedication towards his work.

However, not all seemed convinced with the actor winning the prestigious award. Many users on Twitter haven’t held back from poking fun at the decision of the jury. Some have even used light-hearted pun around the incident while taking potshots at the actor. One Twitter user named Varun Koul tweeted, “National award for best actor – AKSHAY KUMAR for Rustom????! jury chairperson Priyadarshan’s best comedy ever.” Another user EngiNerd. wrote, “Akshay Kumar is definitely a good actor but giving national award for Rustom is more like a reward not award.”

Here are a few reactions of the ones who didn’t quite fancy the decision.

But, cutting through the backlash also came some real praise for the Airlift actor.

Check out some reactions lauding Kumar.

