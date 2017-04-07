Akshay Kumar wins National Award for Rustom; divides the Twitterati like never before

Do you think the actor deserved this award? (Source: File Photo) Do you think the actor deserved this award? (Source: File Photo)

Akshay Kumar has make it real big this time. The actor won a National Award for the Best Actor category at 64th National Awards ceremony held at National Media Centre, New Delhi, on April 7, 2017. The actor who failed to win a National Award in his long career spanning over 20 years is apparently delighted upon receiving the much-coveted award this time for his role in the movie ‘Rustom’.

The actor even took to Twitter and posted a video in order to share his feelings with his fans. In the video, Kumar also thanked his wife Twinkle Khanna and made a reference to Khanna teasing him often for not winning an award all this while.

The fans of the actor were also elated seeing their favourite Bollywood hero bring home the bacon. They started pouring in a lot of praises for Kumar as well as for his dedication towards his work.

However, not all seemed convinced with the actor winning the prestigious award. Many users on Twitter haven’t held back from poking fun at the decision of the jury. Some have even used light-hearted pun around the incident while taking potshots at the actor. One Twitter user named Varun Koul tweeted, “National award for best actor – AKSHAY KUMAR for Rustom????! jury chairperson Priyadarshan’s best comedy ever.” Another user EngiNerd. wrote, “Akshay Kumar is definitely a good actor but giving national award for Rustom is more like a reward not award.”

Here are a few reactions of the ones who didn’t quite fancy the decision.

Akshay Kumar is definitely a good actor but giving national award for Rustom is more like a reward not award. — EngiNerd. (@mainbhiengineer) April 7, 2017

Akshay Kumar won best actor national award for Rustom, No surprise, selling Kajaria tiles on TV while acting as a Soldier isn’t an easy job. — EngiNerd. (@mainbhiengineer) April 7, 2017

Giving Akshay Kumar national award for Rustom makes National awards look like District level award. — EngiNerd. (@mainbhiengineer) April 7, 2017

Next national award winner movie will have just one line in script, “Soldiers are dying on border and you want to watch movies?” — EngiNerd. (@mainbhiengineer) April 7, 2017

‘#NationalFilmAwards Best Actor Akshay Kumar for Rustom.’Tell me more about how National Awards are so prestigious pic.twitter.com/mbRsDiZuuj — Karan (@bazzzigar) April 7, 2017

Seriously the best joke in recent times us Akshay winning National award for #Rustom 🙏 — Akhil (@akhil_maheshfan) April 7, 2017

If Akshay kumar got #NationalFilmAwards for Rustom den @iamsrk deserve more than Oscars — LOVE KING SRK (@nagpur_srk) April 7, 2017

National award for best actor – AKSHAY KUMAR for Rustom😳😳! jury chairperson Priyadarshan’s best comedy ever — varun koul (@maniacvarun) April 7, 2017

@akshaykumar Haha well deserved Actor Manoj Bajpayee’s #Aligarh overlooked over CANADIAN kumar’s Rustom. Aache Din Aa ✌😂 — Swati Sinha⏺ (@MeSwati001) April 7, 2017

@surbhi944 @KeshavKaushik19 @SirJadeja True! Not saying he’s a bad actor, but so many better performances this year even in regional cinema & they give it 4 Rustom?!😄 — Nams™ (@_IamNami_) April 7, 2017

But, cutting through the backlash also came some real praise for the Airlift actor.

Check out some reactions lauding Kumar.

@akshaykumar Congratulations sir and we all r Proud of you and feels proud to be your fans .. Love you keep rocking 😘🤗 #NationalFilmAwards — Akshay Kumar 24×7 (@Akkistaan) April 7, 2017

@akshaykumar Big Congratulations Akshay sir!! We are so proud of you… #NationalFilmAwards — Akshay Kumar Fanclub (@Akshay_FC) April 7, 2017

@akshaykumar @Huss_Master Proud moment for us NATIONAL AWARD FOR AKSHAY — Nationalist RUSTOM (@chetanlfc) April 7, 2017

@akshaykumar #NationalFilmAwards

Ur true Dedication towards Country made this Happen.

Proud of u Sir!!!😊🙏 — Ankit Prakash Ching (@arunankit46) April 7, 2017

Filmfare and other award ‘shows’ refuse to even nominate him, but @AkshayKumar has won the most prestigious award in the country. #Rustom — Indicine.com (@indicine) April 7, 2017

@SirJadeja Congratulations Akshay ! May God bless 😊 U with more accolades. Best Actor in Rustom only beginning. — Shanti Lalan (@lalanshanti) April 7, 2017

