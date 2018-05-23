Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 23, 2018
The spectrum of travelers! Know the kind of traveler you are
Akshay Kumar deletes 6-year old tweet on petrol price hike; Twitterati take pot shots at his ‘hypocrisy’

Akshay Kumar deleted an old tweet about petrol price hike, and Twitterati don't seem too happy with his mysterious action. No sooner did it come into the public eye was he trolled on Twitter.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 23, 2018 9:16:22 pm
akshay kumar, akshay kumar petrol price tweet, akshay kumar price hike tweet, akshay kumar tweet, twitterati troll akshay kumar, indian express, indian express news What are your thoughts on Akshay Kumar’s deleted tweet on petrol price hike? (Source: Akshay Kumar/Facebook)
While recently Twinkle Khanna was trolled for sharing a photo of Akshay Kumar’s Rustom naval costume auction, it is now the PadMan actor, who seems to be drawing much flak for deleting a tweet that mentioned the hike in petrol prices. Seems like Kumar’s tweet, which was around six posted years ago, hinted at the same.

However, when the tweet caught attention, it was soon deleted. Quite upset with the mysterious action, Twitterati decided to call out the actor for his “hypocrisy” and also questioned whether he was going to remove all the other political posts by him tweeted before 2014.

ALSO READ | As petrol price touches Rs 85 in Mumbai, govt says will go for a long-term structured solution

The rising rates of fuel, which has crossed over Rs 80 and Rs 70 for petrol and diesel respectively, has shocked many Indians. With the increment at present, the petrol prices have touched an all-time high. The previous highest record of petrol was at Rs 76.06 per litre in Delhi on September 14, 2013, that is almost five years back.

Though the actor’s tweet was deleted, there were many who took screenshots of the same and decided to troll him. A parody account named Unofficial Sususwamy brought the actor’s initial tweet to light.

While some people questioned it, others dug out various other tweets by the actor that directed towards price hike. Here are some of the reactions to the deleted tweet:

Twitterati were cheesed out with the actor for deleting the tweet. What is your opinion on the entire fiasco? Tell us in the comments below.

