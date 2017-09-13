Akshay Kumar tweets THANK YOU to fans who celebrated his birthday by organising free food, books, medical check-ups for the poor

Not only the Internet, but Akshay Kumar himself noticed the efforts of his fans on his birthday and was touched, to say the least. (Source: File Photo) Not only the Internet, but Akshay Kumar himself noticed the efforts of his fans on his birthday and was touched, to say the least. (Source: File Photo)

Akshay Kumar, the Khiladi of Bollywood, celebrated his 50th birthday on September 9 surrounded by his loved ones and family members. While it is not uncommon for fans to go to extremes when it comes to sending gifts, presents and greetings to their favourite actors on their birthdays, Kumar was in for a touching surprise (and so were we) when his fans across the country decided to do something meaningful on the occasion of his birthday. Celebrating the actor’s good health and prosperity, fans in Pune, Ranchi and Orissa, among others, decided to conduct free medical check-ups and provide food and free books to the needy and orphans. Not only the Internet, but the star himself noticed the efforts of his fans and was touched, to say the least.

Kumar thanked his fans on the micro-blogging site saying, “Extremely touched and proud of you all. Thank you so much.”

Check out how Kumar’s fans in Pune celebrated his birthday in a really compassionate way.

@akshaykumar sir we celebrated your birthday by distributing Books and Snacks today at Orphanage pic.twitter.com/si17rk96ly — Puneri Akkians (@Puneri_Akkians_) September 9, 2017

Here is how fans in Orissa brought in the actor’s 50th birthday.

We celebrated birthday of our most loved @akshaykumar sir with serving lunch to small kids & donated rice packet I n an orphanage . pic.twitter.com/NYkaFSb2Ux — Odisha Akkians (@OdishaAkkians) September 9, 2017

And people in Ranchi were clearly not the ones to be left behind.

Touched by all the kind gestures, this is how Kumar responded to all of them.

Extremely touched and proud of you all 🙏🏻 Thank you so much http://t.co/uwve3qe34x — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 10, 2017

Thank you for celebrating my birthday like your own ❤🙏🏻 http://t.co/Bd7Qo4GFxT — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 9, 2017

The ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’ actor spent his birthday with his daughter Nitara, as is seen in Twinkle Khanna’s ‘Happy Birthday’ video for her loving husband. “Happy birthday to my best friend,kindest man in the world, a great dad with the best’dancey face’& jeez all that hotness on top of it all:)” she wrote along with an adorable video she dedicated to him on Twitter.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd