Presents Latest News

Akshay Kumar’s selfie with Suniel Shetty makes fans crave for ‘Hera Pheri 3’

The comedy flick 'Hera Pheri' - which released back in the year 2000 - is unforgettable. So, it was hardly a surprise when Akshay Kumar posted a selfie with Suniel Shetty and his fans got excited to see the duo in 'Hera Pheri 3'.

Written by Jyotsna Basotia | New Delhi | Updated: March 29, 2018 9:23 pm
akshay kumar, suniel shetty, hera pheri, phir hera pheri, hera pheri 3, hera pheri jokes, hera pheri tweets, akshay kumar suniel shetty photo, akshay kumar pics, indian express, indian express news This photo of Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty is making fans demand ‘Hera Pheri 3’. (Source: Akshay Kumar/Twitter)
Related News

Some films never lose their charm. The comedy flick Hera Pheri, which released back in the year 2000, is one such movie that never seems to fade in time. So, it was hardly a surprise when Akshay Kumar posted a selfie with Suniel Shetty that his fans got excited to see the duo in Hera Pheri 3 again. Some even missed Paresh Rawal in the frame as the candid shot brought back memories of their camaraderie.

The 50-year-old actor shared the picture, and wrote: “This is not a throwback but takes me back to so many. As always was lovely catching up with one of my oldest friend and co-star @SunielVShetty today :)” The duo was part of many hit projects in Bollywood right from Hera Pheri and Dhadkan to Mohra, Awara Pagal Deewana, Deewane Hue Paagal, Thank You and Phir Hera Pheri. 

Shetty soon responded with much love, and wrote: “Aye Raaaaajjjuuuu! Always such a pleasure to see you!!! So happy to be smiling together forever!”

No sooner was it posted, the picture garnered more than 38,000 likes, at the time of writing, and people couldn’t wait to see the duo in yet another sequel and also reminisced their role in Dhadkan. Arjun Kapoor had something to say too.

What’s more, fans flooded the micro-blogging site with Hera Pheri jokes. Check out some reactions here.

What are your thoughts after looking at the two actors together? Tell us in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Share your thoughts
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Adda
Mar 29: Latest News