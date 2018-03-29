Akshay Kumar’s selfie with Suniel Shetty makes fans crave for ‘Hera Pheri 3’

This photo of Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty is making fans demand ‘Hera Pheri 3’. (Source: Akshay Kumar/Twitter) This photo of Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty is making fans demand ‘Hera Pheri 3’. (Source: Akshay Kumar/Twitter)

Some films never lose their charm. The comedy flick Hera Pheri, which released back in the year 2000, is one such movie that never seems to fade in time. So, it was hardly a surprise when Akshay Kumar posted a selfie with Suniel Shetty that his fans got excited to see the duo in Hera Pheri 3 again. Some even missed Paresh Rawal in the frame as the candid shot brought back memories of their camaraderie.

The 50-year-old actor shared the picture, and wrote: “This is not a throwback but takes me back to so many. As always was lovely catching up with one of my oldest friend and co-star @SunielVShetty today :)” The duo was part of many hit projects in Bollywood right from Hera Pheri and Dhadkan to Mohra, Awara Pagal Deewana, Deewane Hue Paagal, Thank You and Phir Hera Pheri.

This is not a throwback but takes me back to so many. As always was lovely catching up with one of my oldest friend and co-star @SunielVShetty today :) pic.twitter.com/SaRsCCWqKq — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 29, 2018

Shetty soon responded with much love, and wrote: “Aye Raaaaajjjuuuu! Always such a pleasure to see you!!! So happy to be smiling together forever!”

Aye Raaaaajjjuuuu! Always such a pleasure to see you!!! So happy to be smiling together forever! @akshaykumar http://t.co/ND4GJH8PwP — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) March 29, 2018

No sooner was it posted, the picture garnered more than 38,000 likes, at the time of writing, and people couldn’t wait to see the duo in yet another sequel and also reminisced their role in Dhadkan. Arjun Kapoor had something to say too.

Raju aur shyam !!! But where’s Babu bhaiya ??? http://t.co/yXzBKKgK0t — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) March 29, 2018

What’s more, fans flooded the micro-blogging site with Hera Pheri jokes. Check out some reactions here.

What are your thoughts after looking at the two actors together? Tell us in the comments below.

