Twitterati out to help Akhilesh Yadav who is ‘looking for a flat on rent in Lucknow’

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav is looking for flats to rent in Lucknow. Express photo by Vishal Srivastav Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav is looking for flats to rent in Lucknow. Express photo by Vishal Srivastav

The Uttar Pradesh government served notices to six former chief ministers, including Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati, to vacate the government residential bungalows within 15 days. While the Bahujan Samaj Party leader changed the nameplate of the government bungalow 13A to a signboard reading “Shri Kanshiram Ji Yaadgar Vishram Sthal”, Yadav was quoted by a news channels as saying, “I am still looking for a flat on rent in Lucknow. I have not been able to build a house for myself so far.” He gave this as a reason to justify seeking two years to vacate the bungalow. His statement has, however, kick-started a laughter riot on Twitter. Many social media users have reached out to the former CM with ‘help’ in finding places to rent. Some have been far too generous and even offered discounts to the political leader.

Here are some of the responses Yadav’s comment garnered on the micro-blogging site.

@yadavakhilesh Please use @99acresIndia Or @magicbricks And get flat on rent without hassles — Ninad (@RealNinadT) May 22, 2018

Can someone please help this poor guy rent a flat? @akhileshyadav pic.twitter.com/v8zGHsud92 — Anjali (@anjalimpm) May 23, 2018

😂😂😂 My 2BHK 900 sq feet (840 sq feet construction) is available for rent, 2000 INR per month, special 10% discount for ex CM. Please feel free to contact 😂😂😂 — Anant Purohit ‘Agniveer’ (@APurohitHindu) May 23, 2018

Kya @yadavakhilesh‘ji … No room to rent?

Why don’t you borrow a Supercar from your brother & shack up inside it BTW the Lamborghini is quite cool 😎🤣😂😜😀😜😉😃😄😆😊😛😁 http://t.co/ZdnIhxfhyY — KaushikMukherjee🇮🇳 (@kush07) May 22, 2018

Hi @commonfloor could you please help @yadavakhilesh. He is looking for flat on rent in and around Lucknow. Thanks in Advance😊😊 http://t.co/GVd6iYvK6K — ನರೇಂದ್ರ ಕುಮಾರ್ ಗೌಡ (@narendravid) May 22, 2018

@yadavakhilesh you might have heard about 99acrs, Magic bricks, housing, quikr homes and lot of other sites you will get flat or bungalow on rent in week time — India First (@NSSMSD) May 22, 2018

@yadavakhilesh I can find a flat for you on rent, please share your requirements. Bcuz of poverty I will not charge any brokerage, don’t worry. Please share http://t.co/JSBzi5qQsH — Shyam Chettiar (@itsmeshyam) May 23, 2018

The order was issued after the Supreme Court struck down a provision in the Uttar Pradesh Ministers (Salaries, Allowances and Miscellaneous Provisions) Act on May 7 that made former chief ministers eligible for official accommodation beyond their term.

