How Twitterati reacted to Akhilesh Yadav getting ownership of cycle symbol from EC

Reportedly, Mulayam Singh had said that Akhilesh has a negative approach towards Muslims and that he might contest against his son if he doesn't pay heed to his advice.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 17, 2017 10:35 am
akhilesh yadav, mulayam singh yadav, cycle symbol, akhilesh gets cycle symbol, cycle symbol goes to akhilesh, akhilesh yadav cycle symbol, Election Commission cycle symbol, indian express, indian express news, trending, trending in india As Akhilesh Yadav got the cycle symbol, Twitterati had a lot to say. (Source: File Photo)

On Monday, the Election Commission assigned Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav the popular Samajwadi Party symbol of the cycle. The decision was taken after the two factions led by Akhilesh and Mulayam approached the EC following disputes over ticket distribution and control of the party. The development set people everywhere talking, as many debated how much power after all, does a party symbol wield. While many said the actual symbol of power was the party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav himself, others disagreed.

With Uttar Pradesh assembly elections scheduled in March, the ruling SP has been mired in infighting and factional politics. ‘Netaji’ Mulayam Singh Yadav had initially expelled CM Akhilesh Yadav and Ram Gopal Yadav from the party for six years on December 30, 2016, because Akhilesh issued a list of candidates for the upcoming elections even when a list was already issued by his father. After a series of meetings that ensued, the SP took an amusing ‘u-turn’ and re-inducted the leaders back. Despite the assertion by Shivpal Yadav that they will together fight communal forces and once again form an SP government in UP with full majority, the leaders still have a lot of work left to do on that front.

Social media, especially Twitter, is buzzing with people’s reactions to the CM winning the SP symbol.

Sample some of the reactions here.

According to an Economic Times report, before the EC had announced who gets the party symbol, Mulayam Singh had said that Akhilesh has harboured a negative approach towards Muslims and that he might contest against his son, if he doesn’t pay heed to his advice.

