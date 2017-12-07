Bigg Boss 11: Twitterati fuming after Akash Dadlani forcefully kisses Shilpa Shinde; ask for his eviction

Whether scripted or not, an act like this should neither be glorified nor taken lightly especially on a television programme that has such a wide reach. (Source: ArousingHeart/Hitesh Songara/Twitter/YouTube) Whether scripted or not, an act like this should neither be glorified nor taken lightly especially on a television programme that has such a wide reach. (Source: ArousingHeart/Hitesh Songara/Twitter/YouTube)

At a time, when Time magazine named the MeToo movement 2017’s Person of the Year, acknowledging the contribution by countless women and men who spoke up against sexual harassment, the Bigg Boss Season 11 House displays a rather regressive and disturbing side of the contestants. In the recent episode of the show, participant Akash Dadlani, who is known for his sharp tongue and unpleasant behaviour, dropped a peck on housemate Shilpa Shinde’s cheek – without her consent and much to her irritation. A video of this incident was leaked online and it’s sparked a huge outrage.

In the viral video, Shinde, Dadlani and Puneesh Sharma are seen having a discussion in the Bigg Boss garden when suddenly Dadlani turns towards Shinde and kisses her on the cheek. Clearly, startled and annoyed with his actions, Shinde immediately reacts and asks the self-proclaimed rapper to back off. In the 13-second clip, the television actor is heard telling Dadlani that she is not interested in talking to him and he shouldn’t have done what he did. She also tells him that he should not come anywhere close to her cheek. Check out the clip out here:

This wasn’t the only time such an incident had happened. Another video that’s doing the rounds online also shows Dadlani landing a peck on Shinde’s cheek, and she doesn’t look pleased at all.

#BB11 Taklaani crosses Limit again!

Shilpa bashed him badly after this. pic.twitter.com/q3ZA5H6NY1 — The Reality Shows ↩ (@TheRealityShows) December 6, 2017

Moreover, even after repeatedly being told to back off, Dadlani continues to hold onto the actor’s arm and tries to lighten the mood by laughing off the matter. Enraged by the content of the clip many social media users shamed the rapper for his actions and asked the makers of the show as well as host Salman Khan to take serious action and carry out Dadlani’s eviction on immediate basis. Here are some of the reactions on social media:

This lustful lunatic Akash Dadlani has crossed his limits cause he forcefully kissed Shilpa in the excuse of a mother – son relationship. It’s disturbing to see a woman going through open molestation. I want @colorstv to take actions against him. 😡😡😡😡😡#EvictAkashDadlani — Shilpa Shinde 👑 (@Goodvibes888888) December 6, 2017

Akash doing the same thing again and again #EvictAkashDadlani #WomenMolestor — Sagar ⚡️ (@BB11Trolls) December 6, 2017

I request @ColorsTV @BiggBoss @EndemolShineIND @BeingSalmanKhan to take strict actions against this lustful lunatic Akash Dadlani cause he has comitted open molestation by forcefully kissing Shilpa. It was really disturbing !!! 😡😡😡😡😡#EvictAkashDadlani — Sana Ali (@sanaansari123) December 6, 2017

Time to put Akash Dadlani behind the bars for harassing women in the bigg boss house #EvictAkashDadlani #WomenMolester — Sagar ⚡️ (@BB11Trolls) December 6, 2017

Whether scripted or not, an act like this should neither be glorified nor taken lightly especially on a television programme that has such a wide reach.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd