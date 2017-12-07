Top Stories

Bigg Boss 11: Twitterati fuming after Akash Dadlani forcefully kisses Shilpa Shinde; ask for his eviction

Akash Dadlani repeatedly kissed Bigg Boss housemate Shilpa Shinde's cheek despite being told not to. A leaked clip from the TV reality show has Twitterati fuming and demanding the rapper's eviction from the house on grounds of sexual harassment.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 7, 2017 8:24 pm
big boss, big boss season 11, shilpa shinde kiss, akash kisses shilpa, akash shilpa kiss, Whether scripted or not, an act like this should neither be glorified nor taken lightly especially on a television programme that has such a wide reach. (Source: ArousingHeart/Hitesh Songara/Twitter/YouTube)
Related News

At a time, when Time magazine named the MeToo movement 2017’s Person of the Year, acknowledging the contribution by countless women and men who spoke up against sexual harassment, the Bigg Boss Season 11 House displays a rather regressive and disturbing side of the contestants. In the recent episode of the show, participant Akash Dadlani, who is known for his sharp tongue and unpleasant behaviour, dropped a peck on housemate Shilpa Shinde’s cheek – without her consent and much to her irritation. A video of this incident was leaked online and it’s sparked a huge outrage.

In the viral video, Shinde, Dadlani and Puneesh Sharma are seen having a discussion in the Bigg Boss garden when suddenly Dadlani turns towards Shinde and kisses her on the cheek. Clearly, startled and annoyed with his actions, Shinde immediately reacts and asks the self-proclaimed rapper to back off. In the 13-second clip, the television actor is heard telling Dadlani that she is not interested in talking to him and he shouldn’t have done what he did. She also tells him that he should not come anywhere close to her cheek. Check out the clip out here:

This wasn’t the only time such an incident had happened. Another video that’s doing the rounds online also shows Dadlani landing a peck on Shinde’s cheek, and she doesn’t look pleased at all.

 

Moreover, even after repeatedly being told to back off, Dadlani  continues to hold onto the actor’s arm and tries to lighten the mood by laughing off the matter. Enraged by the content of the clip many social media users shamed the rapper for his actions and asked the makers of the show as well as host Salman Khan to take serious action and carry out Dadlani’s eviction on immediate basis. Here are some of the reactions on social media:

Whether scripted or not, an act like this should neither be glorified nor taken lightly especially on a television programme that has such a wide reach.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Dec 07: Latest News