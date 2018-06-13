Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta’s wedding invitation card is as grand as it can get; video goes viral

The seal on Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta’s wedding card has SA — the initials of the couples’ first names carved in gold. (Source: Asianet Newsable/YouTube) The seal on Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta’s wedding card has SA — the initials of the couples’ first names carved in gold. (Source: Asianet Newsable/YouTube)

If you thought the invitation card of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s much awaited engagement ceremony was grand, then wait till you see the wedding invitation card. After the video invitation from Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani for Akash’s engagement went viral, it is the wedding card that has now sent the Netizens into a tizzy and for an obvious reason at that. A video of the rich and intricately-detailed card has been doing the rounds of the Internet. The invitation comes in a cream-white box with gold ornate embellished design on the edges and the centre.

ALSO READ | Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta’s engagement invite is here and it’s as grand as you can imagine

The seal on the card has SA — the initials of the couples’ first names carved in gold. Upon opening, a small shrine of lord Ganesha, placed inside an orange box, can be pulled out, on the top of which is kept the wedding card, with an enormous flower carving on top.

Watch the video here.

Earlier this year in March, Akash, had proposed to Shloka, the daughter of Russell Arunbhai Mehta, a businessman. This was followed by star-studded celebrations at the Ambani residence.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd