A scene from Ajay Devgn-starrer ‘Raid’ gets Twitter buzzing with hilarious memes

“Andar toh aagaye… bahar kaise jaaoge?” Do you have a meme for this scene from ‘Raid’ too? (Source: Twitter) “Andar toh aagaye… bahar kaise jaaoge?” Do you have a meme for this scene from ‘Raid’ too? (Source: Twitter)

Memes have taken over the virtual world and Netizens can’t stop twisting news, pictures and even random sentences into funny scenarios with their witty captions. Quite often, Twitterati pick up one scene from a movie or a song, and twist them into comical memes. Something similar happened when the trailer of Raj Kumar Gupta’s upcoming movie Raid starring Ajay Devgn, Ileana D’Cruz and Saurabh Shukla was released on the Internet.

Based on one of the most high-profile and well-crafted Income Tax raids of the country, Devgn plays a no-nonsense Income Tax Officer Amay Patnaik, who has the perfect nemesis in the form of Shukla. Full of power-packed dialogues accentuated with the proper UP accent, the 1-minute trailer left quite an impact on people. However, a scene — in which Shukla can be heard saying, “Andar toh aagaye… bahar kaise jaaoge? (You’ve come inside, but how will go back?)” — soon became the perfect fodder for memes.

Connecting it with several daily life incidents, Twitter users posted a string of rib-tickling situations along with the dialogue. While one user wrote, “Marwadi dad once his son enters shop,” another one tweeted: “When an Andheri guy catches Virar Local and wants to get down at Borivali.” Steal a glance at some posts here.

When an Andheri guy catches Virar Local and wants to get down at Borivali. Mumbai Local Travellers: pic.twitter.com/ITIHAbhTHl — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) February 8, 2018

Marwadi dad once his son enters shop. pic.twitter.com/NI2CBcrb53 — Akshay Jain (@AkshayKatariyaa) February 8, 2018

JNU to its students pic.twitter.com/qdIbi8wm3F — ✪ Veer ✪ (@ClawedHumor) February 8, 2018

ICAI to CA students be like 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/LyZMPPHki3 — सेक्सी लेडी बकरी रक्षक 🐐🐐 (@saitanBacha) February 8, 2018

The guitar when the pick falls inside it pic.twitter.com/w6nAWguETo — Harish Iyengaar (@scaryhairyman) February 8, 2018

Parents when I get home late and they ground me pic.twitter.com/pzNXRq2mwL — Harish Iyengaar (@scaryhairyman) February 8, 2018

Marwari wallet to Money. pic.twitter.com/dhn8rG99Kl — Bruce Wayne (@WaizArd20) February 8, 2018

Friendzone be like pic.twitter.com/qngvTFpJUx — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) February 7, 2018

What’s more, they even photoshopped the poster of the movie — giving a punny twist to the word “raid”.

Honest poster of an Ajay Devgn movie. #Raid pic.twitter.com/SmDgktyorz — Bade Chote (@badechote) February 8, 2018

In case, you missed the original trailer, watch it here.

What do you think of the memes? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd